Police in Derry have arrested a 27-year-old man as part of their inquiry into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city last year.

The man was arrested this morning and is being questioned at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Police said a house in Derry was also searched.

Lyra McKee was killed when bullets were fired at police during a riot in the Creggan area in April last year.

Lyra McKee, 29, was killed by the group known as the New IRA, but by accident.

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder.