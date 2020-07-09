26 pubs could be prosecuted under public health regulations and licensing laws since Covid-19 restrictions were eased last week.

Restaurant and pubs serving a food service were allowed to reopen when restrictions were amended.

Gardaí say they inspected nearly 3,000 pubs last weekend and most were complying with the regulations.

However, some were not providing a food service while others were not keeping customers right.

Alcoholic beverages are not allowed unless they order a meal costing at least € 9, and customers are not allowed to stay longer than one and three quarters in licensed houses.

Details of the houses which the Gardaí say have not complied with the regulations have been forwarded to the DPP.

Offenders can be fined € 2,500 and / or up to six months in prison.