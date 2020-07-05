256GB OnePlus 8 is back on offer on Amazon: over 100 Euro discount

Back on offer on AmazonOnePlus 8 in the variant with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory, which can be purchased at a significantly lower price than the list price, with a saving of 103 Euros.

The device, in the Interstellar Glow colouring, in fact, it is available at 660 Euros, just 103.36 Euros less than the previous price of 763.36 Euros, but the difference is even greater if one takes into account the list price imposed by the manufacturer.

The smartphone includes a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, accompanied precisely to 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal storage. The processor is instead the Snapdragon 865 with support for 5G connectivity, and also guarantees important autonomy thanks to the 4300 mAh battery that also supports Warp Charge, or the new generation fast charging, which makes it ready in 20 minutes. Also integrated is the Alexa operating system, which allows you to easily play music, make calls and control your smart home using your voice. Their rear camera consists of a triple-lens with the 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro chip, while the front photographic compartment is 16 megapixel.

Amazon guarantees home delivery and shipment by Wednesday 8 July if you order within the next 10 hours.