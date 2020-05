The Health Service Executive said that people are waiting too long for the results of tests for coronary virus and that this will be rectified.Over 250,000 tests have been done so far and the number of positive results is falling all the time, it was said.

It was also stated that the health system has the capacity to manage a large number of tests required.

The delay in testing to date has been due to the north-west crisis and it has been necessary to build a new system in eight weeks, the Executive said.

Lack of digital aids, human errors and various computer networks in hospitals are causing some of the difficulties of a test system to date, it was said.