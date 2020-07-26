21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsMicrosoft
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger.

Perhaps not everyone remembers it, but before Facebook, WhatsApp or Telegram, there was an instant messaging tool that helped many of us to keep in touch. Having an MSN Messenger account allowed us to send photos, videos, sounds, and many functions that were a great surprise at that time. So to celebrate, here is a list of the things we miss most about chatting with MSN.

1. You could choose your «nick» and customize it

Everyone wanted to be the most original! You could change your “nick” and your status as many times as you wanted, adding strange characters, changing the font and colours. You could even indicate the song you were listening to in real-time so that all your friends found out.

reasons to miss msn messenger

2. The famous buzzes

Here nothing to leave us in sight! You could get someone’s attention by sending them a “buzz” that made their chat window vibrate and make a sound to remind them to respond.

reasons to miss msn messenger

3. There were already emoticons

The famous faces already existed within MSN Messenger, we even met the animated emoticons that were very successful. Like now on WhatsApp, you could download packs, but you had more freedom to customize them, they even helped us abbreviate words.

reasons to miss msn messenger

4. Games

You could play online with your friends, from minesweeper, tic-tac-toe, checkers and many others. An idea that Facebook Messenger has also recently included.

reasons to miss msn messenger

In addition to the latter, surely by reading this note, you are recognizing some functions that have been added to the new messaging apps and social networks. Remember that now you have many options and the best of all is that you can enjoy them all with your Unlimited Friend and the great connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

5. Send handwritten drawings

It was possible to send handwritten drawings in MSN Messenger using your computer mouse, we had a lot of fun with the strange results. 

reasons to miss msn messenger

6. Notices when someone was Online

This was a favourite of many, sometimes we would log out and go back in so that that special person would see the notification that we were Online and dare to say hi.

reasons to miss msn messenger

What is the tool that you miss most in MSN Messenger or that you would like to have in the new instant messaging apps?

