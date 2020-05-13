2030 Agenda in the post-COVID-19 world demands more regional cooperation and integration

The Executive Secretary of ECLAC today headed an extraordinary meeting of the Community of Practice of the countries of Latin America that will present their Voluntary National Report to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2020.

Alicia Bárcena stressed that there is an urgent need to move towards a new development model that is oriented towards more environmental well-being and sustainability, and inclusive and sustainable international governance based on the 2030 Agenda.

“Only with a new development model will we avoid going back on the roads that led to a situation in which the effects of the pandemic can not only be devastating in the short term but also deteriorate the conditions of recovery and development” he expressed.

Finally, he called to think about the future of the region in the new economic geography to depend less on imported manufactures and imagine regional value chains. In this sense, he underlined the importance of implementing industrial policies that allow the region to strengthen productive capacities and generate new strategic sectors.

“To influence the new world economy, the region must move towards greater productive, commercial and technological integration. An integrated market of 650 million inhabitants would constitute important insurance against disturbances generated outside the region, “he concluded.