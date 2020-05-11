Monday, May 11, 2020
2020 iPhone 12s could have 120Hz displays, what does it mean?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Those of Cupertino look for higher image quality.

2020 iPhone 12s could have 120Hz displays, what does it mean?

Screens have always been Apple’s weak point on their mobile devices. Although he wrapped them with bombastic names on both his iPhone and iPad, in reality they were far away. than some Android brands already installed in those times of 2013 or 2014, with AMOLED panels when those in Cupertino were still on LCDs.

So now that the batteries seem to have been put with the OLED screens, which came with the iPhone X of 2017, it turns out that They want to lead the innovation by installing 120Hz panels for the next generation. That of the iPhone 12 that everyone takes for granted that it will arrive at the end of the year (November more than October) and that will be a significant change compared to previous models.

More screen refreshment, what for?

Now, the same sources who have published in recent weeks a whole battery of information on what the new terminals will be like (design, smaller notch, four sensors in the main camera, etc.) return to the charge at discover another fundamental characteristic that will be part of these terminals: the refresh rate they will have.

If today it starts to be a recurring function in many Android smartphones, which boast 90Hz on their screens, Apple wants to go one step further and raise the bet to 120. This means allowing the smartphone to display up to 120 frames per second on the screen, which means really smooth image movement.

Concept design of the future iPhone 12 Pro. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Concept design of the future iPhone 12 Pro. EverythingApplePro / Max Weinbach

What uses can you give this function apart from watching the on-screen menus go more smoothly? The first one that comes to mind is videogames, They are the ones that can vary their framerate depending on the power of our mobile to show more natural movements on the screen. Remember that the normal is 30 fps (inherited from the old North American NTSC format), although the 60s are becoming more common, a little less 90 and the 120 very, very rare.

This technology is called Apple ProMotion and is present in the iPad Pro, which allow a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Now, it must be said that the screen does not work permanently with that framerate since it is managing it depending on the type of content it shows us. In the case of videos, they must be prepared to work at those frames per second or if not, at most we will be able to see them at 60 (for example, those that we recorded with the iPhone in 4K).

As a rule, both movies and series, to maintain that cinema texture, stay at 30 frames per second (cinematically they should be 24) so ​​any number that passes from there will be power that we will not need. Do you find this new feature useful?

