2016 Apple iPhone SE will receive iOS 14: the ‘immortal’ smartphone

By Brian Adam
0
0

After the publication of the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14, the latest major update of the mobile operating system of the Cupertino company announced just a few days ago, a spontaneous question arose to some users: Apple intends update iPhone SE 2016? The answer is yes.

In fact, the Tim Cook company has thought about dispelling any doubts, publishing an official page dedicated to the Preview of iOS 14 (in English). In the latter there is one official list of compatible devices, which are as follows.

  • iPhone 11;
  • iPhone 11 Pro;
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max;
  • iPhone Xs;
  • iPhone Xs Max;
  • iPhone XR;
  • iPhone X;
  • iPhone 8;
  • iPhone 8 Plus;
  • iPhone 7;
  • iPhone 7 Plus;
  • iPhone 6s;
  • iPhone 6s Plus;
  • iPhone SE (first generation of 2016);
  • iPhone SE (second generation of 2020);
  • iPod Touch (seventh generation).

In short, as you can also see in the image at the bottom of the news, it is confirmed: iPhone SE 2016 will receive iOS 14. Do you think we are talking about a device that ended out of production at the end of 2018, essentially decreeing the end of the era of what we can call compact smartphones? The start of sales of this smartphone had originally started in March 2016.

The first iPhone SE is a device that is still in the hearts of fans, as we told you in this retro-test. The writer uses it as a secondary device, but we are sure that there is someone who is still comfortable using it as a primary device. These users can only be happy with the arrival of the update to iOS 14. We can say it: it is a practically “immortal” smartphone.

For more details on the update involved, please refer to our WWDC 2020 keynote recap.

