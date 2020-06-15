In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for the rape of his daughters and sister, and for frequent and regular sexual assaults between 1977 and 2000.

It was said in court that James O’Reilly of Killeen, Ballonagh, Thurles, had neglected the girls in their teenage years.

In addition to the sexual violence, James O’Reilly was said to have beaten his seven daughters, left them hungry and regularly had contempt.

One of the girls gave birth to a baby after she was raped.

Outside the court, the seven women said they believed they were not properly protected by State agencies when they were young because they were a traveller family.