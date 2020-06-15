It was said in court that James O’Reilly of Killeen, Ballonagh, Thurles, had neglected the girls in their teenage years.
In addition to the sexual violence, James O’Reilly was said to have beaten his seven daughters, left them hungry and regularly had contempt.
One of the girls gave birth to a baby after she was raped.
O’Reilly’s daughters
Outside the court, the seven women said they believed they were not properly protected by State agencies when they were young because they were a traveller family.