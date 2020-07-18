20 synchronized robot dogs dancing in an empty baseball stadium: the most surreal job for Boston Dynamics Spot

We have seen Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot dog, do tasks of all kinds. It can help doctors in hospitals perform telemedicine, it can be used in warehouses, it can patrol parks, it can help police officers, and it can even be a farmer. But where he was not expected to see was as an entertainer at a sports event. A set of 20 Spot next to another humanoid robot They have already made this a reality in Japan.

The NPB (Japanese Baseball Championship) is being held in the eastern country, but as it has happened with many sporting events, they have decided to do without the public due to the current COVID-19 situation. Many have opted for cardboard public or simply computer generated with simulated sounds. The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks team had a different idea: robots.

In the game held this weekend the team faced Rakuten Eagles. During the game they decided to cheer him on with a total of 20 Spot robots and 15 Pepper robots, which began to dance and sing in sync to animate the event. The result is surreal to the maximum:

Cheerleaders packed with nuts

As the name of the team itself indicates, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks has behind it the gigantic SoftBank. SoftBank has investments in both Boston Dynamics and Pepper, which is practically a robot belonging to its SoftBank Robotics division.

Spot is designed to do tasks that are dangerous to a human or access sites that people cannot. On the other hand, Pepper with its humanoid form increasingly being used in public places as asistente to guide or resolve doubts to the public. This however does not imply that they cannot dance or do other activities. And SoftBank has seen in the current situation of COVID-19 with empty stadiums a perfect opportunity to promote them.

Boston Dynamics recently put Spot up for sale for everyone for a price of $ 74,500. Additionally, extra accessories can be purchased to expand its functions. It is the most advanced Boston Dynamics robot of all, and its creators have big plans for it in the future.