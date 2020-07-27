2 years imprisonment and one lakh fine for not wearing mask in India

Ranchi: In the Indian state of Jharkhand, a ban on wearing a mask has been made mandatory for citizens, violating which will result in two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

According to Indian media, the cabinet in Jharkhand has approved a contagious epidemic bill for the state, after which the bill became law and will come into force immediately. Under the law, every citizen will be required to wear a mask, and violators will face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 rupees, or both.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while informing about the passage of the Infectious Diseases Bill, appealed to the people not to go out of the house without wearing a mask. The Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat has also been closed for three days.

India has seen a surge in new cases of coronavirus and India has become the third-largest country in the world to be infected with the coronavirus, while the state of Jharkhand has more than 6,000 people, including a former speaker, a former minister and current assembly members. Corona affected more than 60 people.