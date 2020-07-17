2 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Brazil and the second worst world outbreak of the virus in the country after the United States.

The figures in Brazil have doubled within a month. 27 days ago, there were a million cases of the virus in the country in South America.

In recent weeks, almost 40,000 new cases have been confirmed per day, according to Government figures.

There is anger over how the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro is reacting to the virus.

Despite the strong spread of the disease in Brazil, Bolsonaro pressured local governments to end strict local lock-in restrictions.

Last week, Jair Bolsonaro himself was diagnosed with the virus but has done little for the health risk of the virus while fighting an order of social segregation, saying the economic implications were worse than the. coronavirus itself.