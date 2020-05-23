179 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week we are here with our compilation of free and discounted Android apps and games, and we find some titles to seriously consider as the Baldur’s Gate, whose price falls more than half, or as the medical apps or the large number of icon packs to personalize our phone. Hurry they fly.

98 free Android apps

We start with completely free titles, although, of course, temporarily. Here we find some quite interesting audio and photography apps and in the games section we come across Hitman Sniper, Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman or the famous 2048.

Applications

Games

Personalization

81 discounted Android apps

We continue with discounted apps, games and icon packs. This is where we run into the great Baldur’s Gate, which debuted on mobile phones long ago and whose price falls from the original € 10.99 to just € 4.99. A gem that must be had on all platforms, and this is a fantastic opportunity to add it to your Google Play library.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!