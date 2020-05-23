Saturday, May 23, 2020


179 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time


Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One more week we are here with our compilation of free and discounted Android apps and games, and we find some titles to seriously consider as the Baldur’s Gate, whose price falls more than half, or as the medical apps or the large number of icon packs to personalize our phone. Hurry they fly.

98 free Android apps

Hitman sniper

We start with completely free titles, although, of course, temporarily. Here we find some quite interesting audio and photography apps and in the games section we come across Hitman Sniper, Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman or the famous 2048.

Applications

Games

Personalization

81 discounted Android apps

Baldur

We continue with discounted apps, games and icon packs. This is where we run into the great Baldur’s Gate, which debuted on mobile phones long ago and whose price falls from the original € 10.99 to just € 4.99. A gem that must be had on all platforms, and this is a fantastic opportunity to add it to your Google Play library.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

