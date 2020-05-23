179 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week we are here with our compilation of free and discounted Android apps and games, and we find some titles to seriously consider as the Baldur’s Gate, whose price falls more than half, or as the medical apps or the large number of icon packs to personalize our phone. Hurry they fly.
98 free Android apps
We start with completely free titles, although, of course, temporarily. Here we find some quite interesting audio and photography apps and in the games section we come across Hitman Sniper, Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman or the famous 2048.
Applications
- Spelling Right PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Coloring book +
6.99 eurosfree
- PPSSXX – PS1 Emulator for Android
1.69 eurosfree
- Fast Burst Camera
4.05 eurosfree
- Pro Business Calculator
0.59 eurosfree
- Maki: Facebook and Messenger in one application
1.79 eurosfree
- Michael’s 5-minute English
1.89 eurosfree
- SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder
1.99 eurosfree
- Train Away
7.49 eurosfree
- Learn Spanish Phrase Master
9.99 eurosfree
- Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed Dial
0.79 eurosfree
- Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control
0.79 eurosfree
- OPSTOP Headache
0.99 eurosfree
- Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery
4.09 eurosfree
- audioPro ™ Music Player
4.09 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶0̶9̶
4.09 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Plus Music Player
4.09 eurosfree
- CPU Identifier Pro
4.09 eurosfree
- QR / Barcode Scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
- FX Camera Manual – FX Studio
4.29 eurosfree
- Oscilloscope Pro
0.69 eurosfree
- CPUz Pro
5.99 eurosfree
- Caustic 3 Dance & DubStep
2.99 eurosfree
- Sketch Me! Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- Gif Me! Camera Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
1.59 eurosfree
Games
- [VIP] Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest
0.99 eurosfree
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG
0.59 eurosfree
- Devil Twins: VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords
1.09 eurosfree
- Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots
3.49 eurosfree
- LASERBREAK 2
1.99 eurosfree
- Hitman sniper
0.99 eurosfree
- 4Goats Forever
1.00 eurosfree
- Word Tower PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium)
0.99 eurosfree
- Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG
1.29 eurosfree
- The hunt for the lost ship
3.19 eurosfree
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure
2.09 eurosfree
- Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell
1.29 eurosfree
- Lootbox RPG
1.09 eurosfree
- MARK’S LIFE
0.59 eurosfree
- 2048 – Puzzle Game
2.19 eurosfree
- One Line VIP: a touch of puzzle drawing
1.89 eurosfree
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1
1.99 eurosfree
- Word Swing PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle
0.99 eurosfree
- LASERBREAK
0.99 eurosfree
- Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game
1.39 eurosfree
- Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game
1.39 eurosfree
- Memory Game – Official
0.99 eurosfree
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase
0.59 eurosfree
- The House: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
- Drop Boxes – Tower block
0.59 eurosfree
- Hills Legend: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
- Stone Of Souls HD
0.59 eurosfree
- New math puzzles for geniuses 2020
0.89 eurosfree
- Heroes Infinity Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie)
0.89 eurosfree
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead
0.59 eurosfree
- Xbar10n: Card Game – New 2020
1.79 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game!
1.89 eurosfree
- Fit Toon – Series 2
0.89 eurosfree
- [VIP] Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure
0.99 eurosfree
- Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full)
3,29 eurosfree
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
Personalization
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp
1.19 eurosfree
- Aura – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Rugos Premium – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Krix Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Yomira – Premium Icon Pack (New)
1.59 eurosfree
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)
0.59 eurosfree
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp
1.19 eurosfree
- Mingo Premium – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Diromo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Flax – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Redox – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Gento – Q Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Aurora Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Graby – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Crumple – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Entiner – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Doodle Pixel – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
- Firi – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Botomo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
81 discounted Android apps
We continue with discounted apps, games and icon packs. This is where we run into the great Baldur’s Gate, which debuted on mobile phones long ago and whose price falls from the original € 10.99 to just € 4.99. A gem that must be had on all platforms, and this is a fantastic opportunity to add it to your Google Play library.
Applications
- STC – Shotgun Ballistics
5.99 euros2.39 euros
- MetaTags Analyzer
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Bible: RVA SSE RVP RV Católico: Free Ads
4.29 euros2.09 euros
- Bible gallery: free ads
3.19 euros1.59 euros
- King James Bible
3.19 euros1.59 euros
- Trip to the zoo for kids Pro
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Learn English – English Listening Master Pro
11.99 euros5.99 euros
- Flight Logbook
11.99 euros4.99 euros
- Accents: proofs with sound design
2.59 euros0.59 euros
- AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator
5.49 euros3,29 euros
- Biorhythms next generation
1.69 euros0.89 euros
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS)
3.89 euros1.49 euros
- Diseases
3,29 euros0.89 euros
- Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder
6.99 euros3.39 euros
- GeoExpert – Geography of Spain
4.99 euros2.39 euros
- ColorMeter camera color picker
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline
2.50 euros1.29 euros
- Calculator Applock & Media Vault
7.49 euros0.59 euros
- Speaking clock DVBeep Pro
1.89 euros1.09 euros
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel
3,29 euros0.79 euros
- Vitamins and minerals
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- Medical dictionary
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- List of diseases
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- Drugs Dictionary
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- 3D Earth – Atlas of the World
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- PRO geometry
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- QuickEdit Pro text editor
3.39 euros2.19 euros
- EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount
7.99 euros0.69 euros
- Pulsar + Music Player
3.39 euros2.19 euros
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget
16.99 euros8.49 euros
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Offline dictionaries pro
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Company and warehouse management
3.99 euros1.79 euros
Games
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro – Build & Learn
6.49 euros3.19 euros
- The Last Roman Village
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- White girl
3,29 euros0.99 euros
- Sudoku PRO
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- PRO Word Games – 90 in 1
2.69 euros1.19 euros
- Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Seven Mysteries
3.09 euros1.39 euros
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Unbroken soul
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- RBI Baseball 20
6.49 euros3.99 euros
- Crystal wars
1.39 euros0.59 euros
- SiNKR
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- Word Gram PRO
2.19 euros0.89 euros
- Guppy
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Words Everywhere PRO
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Words & Cards PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Mathematiqa – Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game
3.69 euros1.99 euros
- Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- 911 Operator
6.99 euros1.29 euros
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads)
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Age of Civilizations II Europe
4.49 euros1.99 euros
- Muscle Princess
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator
3.99 euros1.79 euros
- Mars Power
2.09 euros1.19 euros
- Aquarium Tycoon
2.39 euros0.89 euros
- Gordon Streaman
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
4.73 euros2.19 euros
- DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros2.99 euros
- Roads of Time
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Baldur’s Gate II
10.99 euros4.99 euros
- Heroes of Loot
2.39 euros0.69 euros
Personalization
- Sam Spring Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons
1.29 euros0.89 euros
- Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons
1.29 euros0.89 euros
- Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons
1.29 euros0.89 euros
- Mino Icon Pack
1.59 euros1.09 euros
- Fairy Colors Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Spatter Weather’s Komponents Kustom
3.69 euros1.89 euros
- Zeal Orange Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Lap Orange Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Lumber Stock Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Clear Teal Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Spatter Yellow Icons Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Majestic Weather’s Komponents Kustom
3.69 euros0.79 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!