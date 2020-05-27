17 others Covid-19 died, 73 new cases confirmed

At least 2,147 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,631 people south of the border and 516 north of it

A further 17 people with Covid-19 have died and 73 new cases of the disease confirmed, the Department of Health announced this afternoon.

At least 2,147 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,631 people south of the border and 516 north of it.

There have been 29,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,803 cases south of the border and 4,663 cases in the north.

By midnight on Sunday, 89.7% of the 24,679 people diagnosed with the disease had recovered.

The latest figures were published at a time when Health Minister Simon Harris said the spread of the disease was stable at between 0.4 and 0.5.

Two other people with Covid-19 have died today.

One south man who was previously given the Covid-19 death row has now confirmed that this was not the case

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1025 of the 1,631 people who died from the disease so far in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 897 of these cases, or 55%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

On the debate about which one or two meters people should stay apart, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the advice was always to stay two meters away from others.

He said it was not a strict rule but a "reasonable judgment" based on the evidence and indicated that the social exclusion advice is constantly being reviewed. NPHET did not have to "negotiate" the social exclusion advice.

Dr Holohan informed government ministers earlier today that the advice had not changed.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.