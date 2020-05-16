Saturday, May 16, 2020
16 others with Covid-19 deceased, 129 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
At least 1,987 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,518 people south of the border and 469 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the death of 16 others who had Covid-19.

The Department of Health in the North announced earlier this afternoon that 15 other people with Covid-19 had died.

At least 1,987 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,518 people south of the border and 469 north of it.

Four people in the south who were previously given the Covid-19 death row have now confirmed that this was not the case

Earlier this afternoon, the Northern Health Department announced the deaths of 15 others.

129 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the south this afternoon, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to date diagnosed in Ireland to 28,273, 23,956 cases south of the border and 4,317 cases to the north.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health said this afternoon that he had no further information on the investigation in progress to ascertain why the Mater Hospital had not informed the Department of Health until yesterday of 244 cases of Covid-19, some of them which concerned mid-March.

Hospitalists say they have informed health authorities of confirmed cases of the disease every day.

The latest figures were announced when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the release of the lock-in restrictions, as envisaged in the Government's overthrow plan, could begin on Monday.

The Taoiseach said this afternoon that progress had been made in suppressing the virus but that the announcement was "hopeful" rather than "celebratory" that it is safe to begin releasing the restrictions after 50 days of unlocking .

He still had to be "very careful", he said, and was the danger is always that we will fall behind.

He said people should stay at home and the ban on traveling more than 5km from home still applies.

The Taoiseach said people had to abide by five rules.

People have to stay at home except in these five cases, he said:

1. Go to work if you can't work from home and the workplace is open. 2. Shopping for essential items. 3. Exercise within 5km of home. 4. Meet someone's health or care needs. 5. Meet friends or family members outdoors in groups of no more than four people.

The Government's decision today means that more than 1,000 businesses have been allowed to open next Monday.

Businesses that can open on Mondays include – IT and electricity stores, garden centers, farm markets, bicycle shops, car garages and opticians.

Home goods stores were also mentioned as being open for re-opening next week but this evening it was confirmed that they were not on the latest list but hardware stores will be allowed to open.

Construction workers and gardeners will also return to work on Monday and a group from the same house with no more than four people will be allowed to meet outdoors as long as they maintain the physical weeding and wait two meters apart.

The Government's decision means that the State will take its first steps on Monday on the road to life before the lock-in was introduced 50 days ago.

The government's escape strategy contains five periods of unbundling and each will last for three weeks.

Health Minister Simon Harris urged people to be prudent to avail of this new freedom.

He said that it is not necessary for everyone to dress in the garden centers warm or meet outside in small groups just because they have this permission.

Public health officials emphasize that these mitigation measures do not give people any guidance to invite their friends to come to the house for a barbecue.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that it is proposed to wear face cover indoors where the two meter physical overtaking cannot be met, in places such as the public transport system and shops.

A recommendation to be made under your face cover rather than being mandatory.

This is being proposed as an additional hygiene measure in conjunction with hand washing and social separation.

A campaign will be launched to advise people to make their own masks so that the supply of special face masks for medical practitioners is not compromised.

Dr Tony Holohan said the front cover is not a "magic bullet" against the virus.

SIPTU has stated that it should be mandatory to wear masks on buses, trains and trams.

