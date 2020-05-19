It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases.

This means that a total of 1,561 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 24,251 people have contracted the virus.

At the daily afternoon press conference, Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said 295,626 tests for coronary virus had been done in this country since the outbreak of the crisis.

In the week 36,818 of the tests were conducted and 932 (2.5%) were positive, he said.

Dr Cillian De Gascún, who chairs the National Public Health Emergency Team, said the number of positive tests shows that the virus is being suppressed in the community.

Earlier, it was confirmed that seven others have died of Covid-19 in the North and that there are 20 new cases.

That means 489 people have died of the disease in the north and there are 4,421 confirmed cases.