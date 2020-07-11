Tech NewsLaptopsShopping Guide
15.6-inch Huawei MateBook D with 256GB SSD on offer on Amazon

By Brian Adam
15.6-inch Huawei MateBook D with 256GB SSD on offer on Amazon

Huawei’s laptop, the 15.6-inch MateBook D, which in the version with 256 gigabyte SSD and 8 gigabytes of RAM can be purchased at a lower price than the list price of the Chinese company.

The laptop is, in fact, available at 599 Euros, 50 Euros less than the 649 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 8%, with shipping and sales managed directly by Amazon.

The configuration in question is the one with FullView 1080P FHD screen, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM. There is also a multi-screen collaboration system that facilitates interaction with the smartphone, a function that allows you to project your smartphone on your laptop to edit files but also move them simply by dragging them. The computer also integrates a fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a USB-C charger the size of a smartphone.

The offer is really very interesting even if you take into account the quality/price ratio of the computer. Amazon, as we said above, guarantees the delivery without additional costs by Tuesday 14 July 2020, and also allows you to add the extra protection that includes two years of accidental damage coverage at a price of 62.09 Euros. McAfee Total Protection 2020 and Microsoft 365 Family are also available.

