147 Google Play offers: apps, icon packs and games free and with great discounts for a limited time

It is well known that you never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of the Google Play offers paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 91 free apps and paid games and another 56 on offer, always for a limited time.

91 free Android apps

We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take away for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are the great Deus Ex GO and Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival. Remember that once you download them to your mobile, they will be yours forever.

Applications

Games

Personalization

56 discounted Android apps

We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several quite interesting games like Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler and Cyberlords – Arcology also applications to learn programming and educational.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!