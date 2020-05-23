147 Google Play offers: apps, icon packs and games free and with great discounts for a limited time

It is well known that you never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of the Google Play offers paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 91 free apps and paid games and another 56 on offer, always for a limited time.
91 free Android apps
We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take away for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are the great Deus Ex GO and Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival. Remember that once you download them to your mobile, they will be yours forever.
Applications
- BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs
4.49 eurosfree
- Caustic 3 Dance & DubStep
0.89 eurosfree
- Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates
1.79 eurosfree
- Sketch Me! Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
1.59 eurosfree
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
1.59 eurosfree
- Learn French – MosaLingua
5.49 eurosfree
- TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos
1.19 eurosfree
- Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro
2.89 eurosfree
- Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts)
1.59 eurosfree
- Fa Music Player Plus
1.09 eurosfree
- Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS
1.79 eurosfree
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS)
3.89 eurosfree
- SnoreGym: Reduce Your Snoring
2.99 eurosfree
- Superflual English Dictionary – English Dictionary
6.49 eurosfree
- Partiture Live – Complete Musicians App.
6.49 eurosfree
- Superscript numeric keypad
0.50 eurosfree
- RIDBC Auslan Tutor
16.93 eurosfree
- Game Booster XR – ⚡For Lag Free Gameplay⚡
3.49 eurosfree
- Maxytube Pro
3.49 eurosfree
- Expense Control: How much can I spend? Premium
3,29 eurosfree
- Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes
1.99 eurosfree
- Modbus Monitor Advanced
2.19 eurosfree
- Pro QR and Barcode PDF417: scanner reader, detection
4.99 eurosfree
- Fnetchat Messenger: With Free Video & Audio Call
2.59 eurosfree
- Progressive relaxation
0.59 eurosfree
- Jungle – Animal sounds
1.09 eurosfree
- Farm – Animal Sounds
1.09 eurosfree
- BioCazaMobile – Sport and Commercial Hunting
3.99 eurosfree
- BioRabbits – Manage your Cattle Rabbits.
4.99 eurosfree
- BioCítricos – Management for citrus crops
5.99 eurosfree
- BioEquidos – Manage your Equine cattle.
4.99 eurosfree
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure
2.19 eurosfree
Games
- Football Challenger 2
0.99 eurosfree
- Eternity Legends Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Beach drive
0.59 eurosfree
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
- Peppa: Amusement Park
3.49 eurosfree
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro
1.79 eurosfree
- Mine World: VIP
1.19 eurosfree
- Tides of Time
4.69 eurosfree
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline
2.19 eurosfree
- Combat Strike PRO: FPS Online Gun Shooting Games
2.69 eurosfree
- War 1944 VIP: World War II
3.39 eurosfree
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle
1.99 eurosfree
- Ball hole 3D – Best Relaxing hyper casual game
1.39 eurosfree
- Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game
0.89 eurosfree
- LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스
2.09 eurosfree
- That level logic 2D PRO
1.09 eurosfree
- Deep Space: First Contact
3.49 eurosfree
- Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- I Monster: Roguelike RPG Legends, Dark Dungeon
0.59 eurosfree
- Devil Twins: Super VIP
2.79 eurosfree
- Cooking Quest: The Adventures of the Food Cart
1.09 eurosfree
- Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor
1.39 eurosfree
- Hero Evolution: SP
1.79 eurosfree
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
0.99 eurosfree
- NEW Logic and Math Puzzles PRO 2020
0.89 eurosfree
- Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium)
0.59 eurosfree
- NEW Math puzzles 2
0.89 eurosfree
- Laser Labyrinth
0.99 eurosfree
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG
2.19 eurosfree
- Mystery Tiles
0.89 eurosfree
- College Days – Summer Break
0.99 eurosfree
- Babalonia Kids – Playtime
1.09 eurosfree
- Memory game with Animals
1.09 eurosfree
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon
0.59 eurosfree
- League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky)
0.59 eurosfree
- Amethlion – open world RPG adventure!
euroshard
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card
0.59 eurosfree
- Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure
1.09 eurosfree
- Deus Ex GO
6.99 eurosfree
- FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game
1.09 eurosfree
- Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game
1.09 eurosfree
Personalization
- DmonD Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Circlet Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Six – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Aura Blue Dark EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei / Honor
0.89 eurosfree
- Dark Pie Google Experience EMUI 9 + EMUI 10 Theme
0.89 eurosfree
- Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds
1.79 eurosfree
- Tibet 3D Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Prism Live Wallpaper
0.99 eurosfree
- TranspaRED EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei and Honor
0.89 eurosfree
- love | Xperia ™ Theme
0.89 eurosfree
- cell pattern | Xperia ™ Theme
0.99 eurosfree
- Gold lines | Xperia ™ Theme
0.99 eurosfree
- 24 cities | Xperia ™ Theme
0.99 eurosfree
- Back to Lollipop Xperia Theme for those who boring
0.99 eurosfree
- dark | Xperia ™ Theme
0.99 eurosfree
- Dark Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
56 discounted Android apps
We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several quite interesting games like Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler and Cyberlords – Arcology also applications to learn programming and educational.
Applications
- Learn R Programming – PRO
3.89 euros1.49 euros
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO
3.89 euros1.49 euros
- Plant Identifier
5.49 euros2.89 euros
- Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts)
1.59 eurosfree
- EoEbooks
7.99 euros4.49 euros
- Complex Number Calculator | Scientific Calculator
2.79 euros0.89 euros
- CITIZEN calculator [ad-free]
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- My Device Pro
3.79 euros0.89 euros
- First class reminder
3.79 euros0.59 euros
- White letter premium pen
3.79 euros0.59 euros
- Pro alarm clock
3.79 euros0.59 euros
- Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads)
3.00 euros1.49 euros
- Learn C Programming Pro
3.00 euros0.69 euros
- on Touch English Dictionary – Premium
1.29 euros0.69 euros
- Learn Java Pro
3.00 euros1.49 euros
- Teacher spelling
2.09 euros0.89 euros
- Edge Gestures
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Learn C ++ Programming – PRO
3.89 euros1.49 euros
- Sun Locator Pro
8.49 euros4.99 euros
- Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice
7.99 euros4.79 euros
- Discovering Dinosaurs
5.99 euros3.59 euros
- Classic eReader – epub book reader
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO
9.99 euros0.59 euros
- FTP Server
1.49 euros0.99 euros
- Countdown Days Pro
5.99 euros1.19 euros
Games
- Tiny Little Kingdoms
4.09 euros2.79 euros
- Math Games PRO – 14 in 1
2.09 euros0.89 euros
- Super space shooter
1.99 euros1.39 euros
- Zombie Simulator Z – Premium
2.79 euros1.69 euros
- Timen Runner
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Desert of Vice
3.59 euros1.19 euros
- Railways
4.79 euros1.19 euros
- Dead dungeon
4.99 euros0.59 euros
- Mini-Games Pro
4.29 euros1.79 euros
- Bronze Age
2.09 euros1.29 euros
- Word Search Games
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Pictominoes
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Predynastic Egypt
5.49 euros3.49 euros
- Marble Age
3.99 euros2.29 euros
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Guns’n’Glory Heroes Premium
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Devils & Demons Arena Wars PE
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Cyberlords – Arcology
1.99 euros0.59 euros
Personalization
- GreenLine Icon Pack: LineX
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- LineX White Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- RedLine Icon Pack: LineX
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Space – Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Kaleidoscope Live Wallpaper
3.49 euros1.99 euros
- La Catrina: Xperia Theme
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Mono Icon Pack
1.59 euros1.09 euros
- BeeLine Icon Pack
1.89 euros0.59 euros
- Complete One UI – Substratum System Mods
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros1.09 euros
