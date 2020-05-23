Saturday, May 23, 2020
142 Google Play offers: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Our mobiles have limited space, but the collection of Google Play applications is infinite: once you add an application, it is yours forever. With our Google Play offers, you have the opportunity to get a lot of free apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than usual. Don’t miss our selection today, which includes many well-known names.

63 free Android apps

How could it be otherwise, we started the selection with those applications, games and icon packs that you can take home without paying absolutely nothing. Offers expire soon, and some titles that may interest you are CELL 13, Sky Dancer Premium or Freelancer Simulator.

Applications

Games

Personalization

79 discounted Android apps

We continue our compilation with other applications, games and icon packs that you can get at a much lower price than normal. Don’t miss all the games Final Fantasy sale, plus other Square Enix titles like Chrono Trigger or Dragon Quest, the SPACE INVADERS classic and many more.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

