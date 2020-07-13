An immunology expert says the Government needs to find some way to bring the 14-day self-isolation for people travelling to Ireland, into the legislation.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College, says the ability to apply the quarantine is essential.

Part of the problem with self-isolation is that it is not in legislation. But Kingston Mills says the Government’s advice on travel is clear, and that no travel is necessary.

He also says no one can say they are unclear about the advice. Referring to a talk by author and broadcaster Mary Kenny, Kingston Mills says it was disappointing that she compared Covid-19 to influenza.

He advised her to look at the RTÉ program about St. James’s Hospital to see the ‘reality of this virus’.