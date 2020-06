A thirteen-year-old boy died when the car he was off the road in Co. Westmeath was off early this morning.

The accident took place in the townland of Lisclogher between Delvin and Ballyhill at about 2.15 in the morning.

Gardaí say the boy died at the scene.

Four other young people were injured in the accident and one of them is seriously ill in hospital. The other three are said to be in no danger.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission is investigating the incident.