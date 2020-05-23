13 others Covid-19 died, 76 new cases confirmed

At least 2,109 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,604 people south of the border and 505 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the death of 13 others who had Covid-19.

At least 2,109 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,604 people south of the border and 505 north of it.

A further 76 cases of the disease were confirmed this afternoon, bringing to date 29,127 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed in Ireland, 24,582 cases south of the border and 4,545 cases in the north.

But according to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), the number of deaths in the north is well over 505.

There were 664 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by 15 May. The Department of Health reported 472 deaths for the same period, making the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the North potentially almost 30% higher than the official figures suggest.

According to the latest NISRA figures half of Covid-19 deaths occurred in care centers.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals and records only cases confirmed by Covid-19. NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as causing death on a death certificate.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,451 cases confirmed by midnight on Thursday:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,211 people were hospitalized, 13%

Of these, 393 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit

Health workers accounted for 7,813 cases, or 32%

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 11,830 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,420 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,387 cases, or 6%

There were 455 cases in Galway (1.9%), 308 in Kerry (1.3%), 478 in Donegal (2%), 149 in Waterford (0.6%) and 795 cases were in county Meath (3.3%)

Dissemination in the community accounted for 60% of cases, close contact with another patient 38% and travel abroad 2%.

49 patients with Covid-19 were in the early morning intensive care units and there were 15 other patients in ICU who were considered Covid-19. The hospitals were 298 Covid-19 patients with a further 187 patients considered to be Covid-19.

For the fifth consecutive day no increase was announced in the number of confirmed cases in Kerry -308.