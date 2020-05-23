Latest news
Updated:

13 others Covid-19 died, 76 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: the competitive mid-range Samsung needed is here

As usual, Samsung is in the process of reforms in its catalogue. The Galaxy A line has absorbed the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At least 2,109 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,604 people south of the border and 505 north of it

13 others Covid-19 died, 76 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has announced the death of 13 others who had Covid-19.

At least 2,109 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,604 people south of the border and 505 north of it.

A south man who was formerly known as the Covid-19 caused his death, has now confirmed that this was not the case.

A further 76 cases of the disease were confirmed this afternoon, bringing to date 29,127 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed in Ireland, 24,582 cases south of the border and 4,545 cases in the north.

But according to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), the number of deaths in the north is well over 505.

There were 664 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by 15 May. The Department of Health reported 472 deaths for the same period, making the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the North potentially almost 30% higher than the official figures suggest.

According to the latest NISRA figures half of Covid-19 deaths occurred in care centers.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals and records only cases confirmed by Covid-19. NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as causing death on a death certificate.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,451 cases confirmed by midnight on Thursday:

  • 43% of cases were male and 57% female
  • The median age of patients was 48 years
  • 3,211 people were hospitalized, 13%
  • Of these, 393 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit
  • Health workers accounted for 7,813 cases, or 32%
  • Dublin had the highest number of cases with 11,830 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,420 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,387 cases, or 6%
  • There were 455 cases in Galway (1.9%), 308 in Kerry (1.3%), 478 in Donegal (2%), 149 in Waterford (0.6%) and 795 cases were in county Meath (3.3%)

Dissemination in the community accounted for 60% of cases, close contact with another patient 38% and travel abroad 2%.

49 patients with Covid-19 were in the early morning intensive care units and there were 15 other patients in ICU who were considered Covid-19. The hospitals were 298 Covid-19 patients with a further 187 patients considered to be Covid-19.

For the fifth consecutive day no increase was announced in the number of confirmed cases in Kerry -308. The number of certified cases notified to Donegal was the same today and today.

More Articles Like This

Leaders around the world mourn plane crash

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Leaders from around the worldؤHas expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people and the victims of the plane crash and sent messages of condolence. Leaders...
Read more

The tools to beat the scammers

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In case of presenting yourself as a public or bank official, immediately demand information that is not expected, for example, your card number, department...
Read more

Take care of your employees as they adapt to remote work

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
But all successful communication must go two ways. In this era of forced remote work, it is very important that companies and employees maintain...
Read more

Honduras presents progress on the smart reopening plan for MSMEs

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Today Honduras requires its entrepreneurs more than ever. The president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Honduras (Fedecámara), Menotti Maradiaga,...
Read more

United States Supports Wide Range of Efforts in Guatemala to Improve Pandemic Health

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In April 2020, the United States government committed $ 2.4 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guatemala. The United States is...
Read more

Honduran Carriers Block Routes in Claim of Covid-19 Bond

Economy Brian Adam - 0
TransPor AFP / Photo: Orlando Sierra Hundreds of taxi drivers and bus drivers blocked roads in Honduras on Thursday, demanding a bond to survive, before...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

13 others Covid-19 died, 76 new cases confirmed

At least 2,109 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,604 people south of the border and 505...
Read more
Android

Ten things you can measure using only the sensors of your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
The phone in your hand has such a collection of sensors that you can measure a huge amount of values ​​with just them. From...
Read more
Latest news

Leaders around the world mourn plane crash

Brian Adam - 0
Leaders from around the worldؤHas expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people and the victims of the plane crash and sent messages of condolence. Leaders...
Read more
Game Reviews

Spirit of the North Review: A relaxing adventure on Nintendo Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Spirit of the North is a single player adventure set in Iceland: in the role of a red fox, we will meet the Northern...
Read more
Android

147 Google Play offers: apps, icon packs and games free and with great discounts for a limited time

Brian Adam - 0
It is well known that you never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take...
Read more
Android

How to enable tab grouping in Chrome for Android

Brian Adam - 0
Coming soon to the PC version of the browser Chrome It will allow us to group the tabs by groups with names and colors,...
Read more
Android

Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Brian Adam - 0
Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on platforms such as Xbox, with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY