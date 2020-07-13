Tech NewsLaptopsShopping Guide
Updated:

13 "MacBook Air with 256GB SSD in super discount on Amazon

By Brian Adam
13 'MacBook Air with 256GB SSD in super discount on Amazon

Amazon’s super discount on the 13-inch MacBook Air. The Seattle giant, in fact, allows you to take home the Apple laptop at a very affordable price, which reaches the lowest price ever, on a par with that of a few weeks ago.

The computer, in fact, is available at 1,049 Euros, 180 Euros less than the 1,229 Euros required by Apple for the same configuration: the savings are therefore considerable and equal to 15%. Amazon also allows you to make the payment in instalments with Cofidis, which we have been able to talk about on these pages and which offers very advantageous interest rates designed specifically for the American company.

As for the configuration, we are facing the version with 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone, with 1.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB storage. The PC in question has a space grey body and is sold and shipped directly from Amazon which guarantees the arrival at home by tomorrow, Monday 13 July 2020, if you place your order in the next four hours. It is also possible to add the AppleCare +, or the additional three-year warranty, at a price of 249 Euros.

