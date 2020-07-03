123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

In Google Play there are free and other paid applications. The latter can be obtained totally free or at a greatly reduced price for a limited time if you hurry before the offer ends. This week, we have 42 applications, games and icons of payment that you can take for free and 81 others on offer.
42 free Android apps
Like every week, we start our collection with paid applications, games and personalization packages that you can get completely free while the offer is active. Some games that might be of interest to you are Cartoon Craft, Rusty Memory VIP and Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes.
Applications
- DungeonCorp. S> An Auto Get Game!
1.09 eurosfree
- Split Apps – Multi Window apps – Dual Screen apps
1.49 eurosfree
- Free for All VPN – Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020
6.49 eurosfree
- All Task Reminder Pro + Widget
1.99 eurosfree
- Audio player Pro 2020 – Music player
2.59 eurosfree
- Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
0.69 eurosfree
Games
- CARTOON CRAFT
0.50 eurosfree
- My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game
0.89 eurosfree
- Rusty Memory VIP: Survival
2.19 eurosfree
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
0.50 eurosfree
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game
2,09 eurosfree
- I was rebuilt
3.99 eurosfree
- Puzzles for children and adults
0.89 eurosfree
- Cherokee Language Animals
2.19 eurosfree
- Cherokee Syllabary
2.19 eurosfree
- D7: Pack Dominoes colored by 7. Casual Play.
0.89 eurosfree
- Infinite The Block VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
- Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle
1.69 eurosfree
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG
2.00 eurosfree
- [VIP] Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies
0.99 eurosfree
- Bermuda Triangle Pro
2,09 eurosfree
- Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium
2,09 eurosfree
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game
2.19 eurosfree
- Fill Expert VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie)
0.89 eurosfree
- The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker
1.09 eurosfree
- TPS Hero: Hunter Of Zombie World
3,29 eurosfree
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight
9.49 eurosfree
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ: Top Summoner
0.89 eurosfree
- Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition
1.79 eurosfree
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game
2,09 eurosfree
- Perplexed – Math Puzzle Game
2.69 eurosfree
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting
2,09 eurosfree
Personalization
- Hejo
1.89 eurosfree
- Icon Pack – Original paper-shaped icons
1.39 eurosfree
- Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- Retro O Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper
3.99 eurosfree
- Or Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
81 discounted Android apps
We continue with other paid apps, games and customization packages that you can get temporarily for a much lower price than normal. We have several titles known as NBA 2K20, XCOM, Door Kickers and Door Kickers: Action Squad. Also, you may be interested Trippy Goat, Slaughter 3 and Kensho.
Applications
- Day by day (organizer)
4.89 euros2.69 euros
- Immersive Mode Manager
1.89 euros1.19 euros
- Laser range
10.99 euros5.49 euros
- Pulsar + Music Player
3,29 euros2,09 euros
- QuickEdit Pro text editor
3,29 euros2,09 euros
- Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool / Dream Journal
1.99 euros0.69 euros
- MetaTags Analyzer
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark
1.59 euros0.80 euros
- PREMIUM Super method. Irregular verbs in English
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- ICD-11 Diagnoses of diseases
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Premium Tongue Twister in English with pronunciation
2.59 euros1.09 euros
- Sleep + music for sweet dreams
9.99 euros3.09 euros
- The Art of War – PRO (No Ads)
1.29 euros0.79 euros
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads)
1.97 euros0.89 euros
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro
3.09 euros0.69 euros
- Stairs-X Pro stair calculator
12.99 euros8.99 euros
- Animated Photo Widget +
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Learn Spanish Phrase Master
9.99 euros4.79 euros
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial
4.49 euros2,09 euros
- Premium Hebrew Study
2.99 euros1.79 euros
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G, 4G, Wifi)
2.29 euros1.19 euros
- QuickTune 7 – Tuning calculator for Forza 7
4.39 euros2.29 euros
- QuickTune H4 – Tuning calculator for Horizon 4
4.39 euros2.29 euros
Games
- Bubbles the Cat
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game
3.49 euros1.19 euros
- Kenshō
4.19 euros1.09 euros
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
3.39 euros1.09 euros
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Potion Explosion
3.49 euros1.19 euros
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure
5.49 euros2,09 euros
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- Stardash – Remastered
1.89 euros0.69 euros
- Trippy goat
3,29 euros1.09 euros
- Warriors of Genesis
4.99 euros2.59 euros
- A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition
2.39 euros1.09 euros
- Door Kickers
3.69 euros1.99 euros
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
3.49 euros1.99 euros
- Dots Sync – Addictive Symmetric Game
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Grandpa’s Table HD
2.99 euros1.09 euros
- LYNE
1.79 euros1.09 euros
- NBA 2K20
6.49 euros2.19 euros
- Nomads of the Fallen Star
8.49 euros4.49 euros
- Puzlogic
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- SnakEscape
3.09 euros0.59 euros
- Star Nomad 2 (Oreo +)
8.49 euros4.49 euros
- XCOM®: Enemy Within
5.49 euros2.19 euros
- Unwanted Gray
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Funny Shapes – Funny Shapes
1.89 euros0.59 euros
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros3.89 euros
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel]
6.99 euros3.89 euros
- RPG Knight Bewitched
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Siege of Dragonspear
10.99 euros5.49 euros
- Necromancer Returns
3,29 euros1.99 euros
- 9th Dawn RPG
2.79 euros1.29 euros
- Shootout on Cash Island
1.59 euros0.59 euros
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3: An Adventure Game
3.09 euros1.39 euros
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG
1.69 euros1.09 euros
- Throne Quest RPG
3.39 euros1.99 euros
- ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Fluid Simulation – Trippy Stress Reliever
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint
2.49 euros1.19 euros
- SpellKeeper
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator)
2,09 euros0.99 euros
- Yahtzee scoresheet
1.39 euros0.79 euros
Personalization
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Linebit – Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.79 euros
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- LineX Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Comb S10 Icon Pack
1.69 euros1.09 euros
- Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons
1.29 euros0.89 euros
- Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons
1.29 euros0.89 euros
- Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons
1.29 euros0.89 euros
- Joy Walls ツ – 4k Wallpapers App
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- Knots Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.79 euros
- Lines Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.79 euros
- Business Gold Icon Pack
1.69 euros1.09 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!