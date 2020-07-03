123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

In Google Play there are free and other paid applications. The latter can be obtained totally free or at a greatly reduced price for a limited time if you hurry before the offer ends. This week, we have 42 applications, games and icons of payment that you can take for free and 81 others on offer.

42 free Android apps

Like every week, we start our collection with paid applications, games and personalization packages that you can get completely free while the offer is active. Some games that might be of interest to you are Cartoon Craft, Rusty Memory VIP and Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes.

Applications

Games

Personalization

81 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid apps, games and customization packages that you can get temporarily for a much lower price than normal. We have several titles known as NBA 2K20, XCOM, Door Kickers and Door Kickers: Action Squad. Also, you may be interested Trippy Goat, Slaughter 3 and Kensho.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!