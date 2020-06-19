Tech NewsAppsGamingTech GiantsGoogle
117 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

By Brian Adam
117 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

It is already Friday and that means that it touches what it touches: free or discounted apps, games and icon packs to fill your Android with content until you can no more. In this week’s selection, there are many photography and music apps, in addition to the classic long list of video games with which to occupy the long hours of this summer that is just around the corner. Take advantage before they return to their original price.

77 free Android apps

Zombie

We start, like every week, with apps and games (and also icon packs) whose price has dropped to zero. The week arrives loaded with photography and music apps Ideal for lovers of taking advantage of the sensors of the cameras of their phones. Remember, once it is on your mobile it is yours forever.

Applications

Games

Personalization

40 discounted Android apps

Thiswar

We arrived at the games and apps discounted on their original price, and this is where we surely find the best offer, not by price but by the game itself, of this week’s entire newsletter. The great jewel “This War of Mine” It comes to us with some discount and if it is not in your collection, it should be.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

