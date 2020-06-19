117 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

It is already Friday and that means that it touches what it touches: free or discounted apps, games and icon packs to fill your Android with content until you can no more. In this week’s selection, there are many photography and music apps, in addition to the classic long list of video games with which to occupy the long hours of this summer that is just around the corner. Take advantage before they return to their original price.
77 free Android apps
We start, like every week, with apps and games (and also icon packs) whose price has dropped to zero. The week arrives loaded with photography and music apps Ideal for lovers of taking advantage of the sensors of the cameras of their phones. Remember, once it is on your mobile it is yours forever.
Applications
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
1.59 eurosfree
- Sketch Me! Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos
1.19 eurosfree
- Gif Me! Camera Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
1.59 eurosfree
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
7.99 eurosfree
- Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro – 50% DISCOUNT
3.59 eurosfree
- Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery
4.29 eurosfree
- CITIZEN calculator [ad-free]
0.99 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player
4.29 eurosfree
- audioPro ™ Music Player
4.29 eurosfree
- CPU Identifier Pro
4.29 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Plus Music Player
4.29 eurosfree
- Spelling Right PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Trueshot Swing Tempo
1.29 eurosfree
- World Radio – Worldwide Radio International App
3.39 eurosfree
- Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player
0.99 eurosfree
- Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager
0.69 eurosfree
- Determinant of matrix Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Decimal to Pro fraction
0.50 eurosfree
- Learn Brazilian Portuguese
5.49 eurosfree
- Pocket Bookmark
0.79 eurosfree
- Pocket Bookmark Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Modality Keyboard 2.0
1.09 eurosfree
- Spelling Book PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Third grade Math skills – Fractions and Decimals
1.99 eurosfree
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Equalizer – Bass Booster pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Equalizer FX Pro
2.09 eurosfree
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
- Smart navigation bar – navbar slideshow
0.59 eurosfree
- Calc Fast
0.69 eurosfree
- BabyBook – Baby Diary and Routine Log
0.99 eurosfree
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO
0.59 eurosfree
- QR and barcode scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
Games
- Connect – Cool and colorful game
0.89 eurosfree
- Crosswords Word Fill PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game!
1.89 eurosfree
- Word Crush PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- Crazy Owls Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead
0.59 eurosfree
- Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game
1.39 eurosfree
- Football Challenger 2
0.99 eurosfree
- Best Quotes Guessing Game PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- New math puzzles for geniuses 2020
0.89 eurosfree
- iLinear ⭐ Passe-Temps ⭐ Dessine ta ligne
0.79 eurosfree
- LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스
2.09 eurosfree
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
- Heroes Infinity Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline
2.09 eurosfree
- Bullet Agent – Fighting relaxing hyper casual game
1.39 eurosfree
- PJ Masks: Super City Run
3.49 eurosfree
- Peppa: Amusement Park
3.49 eurosfree
- Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro
1.79 eurosfree
- Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor
1.39 eurosfree
- The enchanted worlds
4.29 eurosfree
- Message Quest – The incredible adventures of Feste
2.09 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls
0.59 eurosfree
- Triple Fantasy Premium
4.99 eurosfree
- WordPuzzle WordSilent
0.59 eurosfree
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
- Devil Twins: Super VIP
2.79 eurosfree
- Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium)
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)
0.59 eurosfree
- Evom – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp
1.19 eurosfree
- Specify: Minimal Icon Pack
5.00 eurosfree
- MMUI 9 – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Ramka Frame – Icon pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Xperia Theme – Falling Flowers Red
1.89 eurosfree
- Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
- Vibrant zooper
0.79 eurosfree
- Snow – Zooper & KWGT
0.79 eurosfree
40 discounted Android apps
We arrived at the games and apps discounted on their original price, and this is where we surely find the best offer, not by price but by the game itself, of this week’s entire newsletter. The great jewel “This War of Mine” It comes to us with some discount and if it is not in your collection, it should be.
Applications
- PRO geometry
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline
2.50 euros1.29 euros
- Tinnitus Therapy – Stop the ringing in your ears
4.99 euros3.39 euros
- Calligrapher Pro
2.89 euros1.49 euros
- Roulette Statistics
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Math Studio
3.99 euros2.09 euros
- Notes
2.59 euros1.49 euros
- Easy Text Editor Plus
23.99 euros3.09 euros
Games
- Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges
3,29 euros1.79 euros
- Muscle Princess
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Warhammer quest
3.99 euros1.09 euros
- DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros3.59 euros
- Suzy Cube
4.49 euros0.79 euros
- 메이즈 큐브
2.69 euros0.89 euros
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
4.73 euros1.72 euros
- Space battle
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- cress pro
2.10 euros0.59 euros
- Magic the combine
1.69 euros0.89 euros
- Crashlands
7.49 euros4.99 euros
- Aquarium Tycoon
2.39 euros0.89 euros
- REDDEN
2.79 euros0.89 euros
- Elifoot 19/20 PRO
4.19 euros1.19 euros
- Word Tower PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Mars Power
2.09 euros1.19 euros
- Nail it! (Stomped!)
3.19 euros0.79 euros
- Devils & Demons Arena Wars PE
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Cyberlords – Arcology
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Guns’n’Glory Heroes Premium
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.59 euros0.59 euros
- Pictominoes
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Sudoku Master (No Ads)
2.19 euros0.99 euros
- Re Village
1.89 euros0.59 euros
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- This War of Mine
11.99 euros4.99 euros
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
1.89 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Quick Arc Launcher (Smart One Swipe Launcher)
3,29 euros0.99 euros
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack
1.89 euros0.59 euros
- One4KWGT Reloaded – widgets for KWGT
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Flat Pie – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!