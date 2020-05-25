Over 1,100 students have petitioned University College Dublin to pay them compensation for the high fees they have paid to the college and have not benefited from them due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The students have sent the signatures to the college and are claiming repayments.

Over 82% of students seeking compensation are from continental Europe and say they paid up to € 37,000 to the college for one year of tuition.

Up to 150 students wrote to the college personally requesting compensation but not one of them was approved.

Students' union official Conor Anderson said UCD needs to address demand and that there is no point in apologizing for replacing them with online courses.

Some of these students have paid up to € 30,000, says Anderson, and no online course would cost that kind of money.