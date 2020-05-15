Friday, May 15, 2020
11 things we used to do before the Internet, which ones touched you?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Today on Internet Day we remind you of how much life has changed with this technology, from the way you watch movies to spending time with friends. Everything is different #ConInternetYo!

Things We Did Before The Internet
Things we did differently before the Internet. / Photo: Writing

Although it may be difficult to imagine now, there was a time without the Internet and things were very different. For this reason, today that we celebrate Internet Day, we want to remind you of what life was like before this great technology. This will be a complete journey through time with #LaRedDeTusEmociones, are you ready?

Things We Did Before The Internet. "Width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cosas-Que-Híacíamos-Antes-De-Internet .-1.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cosas-Que-Hacíamos-Antes-De-Internet.-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / Things-What-We-Did-Before-The-Internet.-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05 /Cos-Que-Hacíamos-Antes-De-Internet.-1-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
Things we did differently before the Internet. Photo: Writing

Before and after the Internet

1. Send letters

Have you ever sent a letter by mail service? Although for years it was a great way to keep people in touch, over time it became a very slow method. That is why we go from material letters to digital letters; Now you can send dozens of letters, reports or texts from your e-mail, in the form of tweets or even in WhatsApp messages, in moments.

Things We Did Before The Internet. "Width =" 90% "height =" 362

2. The way of watching movies

Before, when you wanted to see a movie, you had to wait for it to be on TV or go to a video rental store to rent the tape you wanted, but you only had a few days to return it. Now that was in the past; With the Internet, no matter the time or day, just choose the movie you want on your favorite streaming platform, give it play and that’s it; The best thing is that you can do it without leaving home and from any device, be it a cell phone, screen, lap or tablet. Remember in Clear video you find the best premieres, subscribing is super easy by clicking here.

 

Things We Did Before The Internet

3. Living with friends

Before we used to talk more by phone with our friends or visit them frequently, now you can be in contact with them without leaving home through social networks, chat with them for hours with WhatsApp and even organize an online party. Can you imagine being at home without the Internet? It would be very difficult to know something about your friends.

social networks "width =" 90% "height =" 212

And if you have a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan, your social networks are unlimited to keep you connected all the time.

4. Listen to music

Of course, listening to music on vinyl or CDs as we did a long time ago is still great, but for years the need arose to be able to make our own playlists; Maybe you had to record your own cassettes of the songs on the radio. Now it is much easier, just enter the app of your favorite multiplatform music via streaming, select the songs and so quickly put together the perfect list for you. Remember that in Clear music You find all the musical genres and you can even download the melodies on your cell phone.

5. Take classes

A few years ago, thinking about attending classes without leaving home would have sounded crazy, now thanks to the Internet you can take courses online and be present in classes just by turning on your computer or from your mobile phone when connecting to a video call.

For example, with the platform Learn.org, Where you can train yourself before entering a job or taking classes on a particular subject.

6. Do homework

The Internet allows us to have more information within our reach to do our homework; You can see books, documentaries, magazines, research, reports and much more on almost any topic. That saves you entire afternoons in the library to do or have to purchase huge encyclopedias.

Things We Did Before The Internet. "Width =" 90% "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cosas-Que-Híacíamos-Antes-De- Internet..jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cosas-Que-Hacíamos-Antes-De-Internet.-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / Things-What-We-Did-Before-The-Internet.-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Things-What- We-Did-Before-The-Internet.-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

7. Home Office

Working from home thanks to the Internet is perhaps one of the advantages that many have taken advantage of at this time. Now we can even attend an important meeting in slippers just by entering a video call.

8. Be located

Before to get to an address, you had to ask or buy a map, did you know the roji guide? Now with apps like Google Maps just put the place where you go and start receiving all the directions. And if you thought that was the only utility of the navigation apps, we have a tip for you, it also serves to entertain you at home, because you can meet even other planets, and for sample you can check this note: Explore planets, moons and satellites with Google Maps

9. Fast transportation

Long ago if you did not have your own vehicle, the only options to get around were: get on public transport, walk or order a taxi on the street. Now more alternatives have been added, one of them is to download an app like Uber and request a car service to take you wherever you want, for example, if you have to go out to work. And if you go to a nearby place or want to make your trip even more fun, you can also download apps to rent a car or scooter.

10. Know other countries

Did you know you can go to the other side of the world in seconds? Traveling will always be fabulous, but being able to see a museum, an archaeological zone and even a country through virtual tours It will always be very interesting and part of the magic of the Internet.

11. Keep us informed

Before the Internet, finding out the most important news could only be on TV, newspaper or radio, now you have thousands of options: websites, online broadcasts, blogs and much more.

Things We Did Before The Internet. "Width =" 90% "height =" 281

And most importantly, without the Internet you could not have read this article on HolaTelcel. What else do you think the Internet made easier in your life?

