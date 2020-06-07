Tech NewsHow to?
11 technological projects to do with your children at home to combat boredom

By Brian Adam
11 technological projects to do with your children at home to combat boredom

The state of alarm due to the Coronavirus keeps the population at home, among them, the boys and girls, who have also been left without face-to-face teaching activity.

With so much time at home, technology can be an ally beyond solo entertainment and that's why we propose 11 technological projects, ideas and activities to do with your children at home and combat boredom.

1. Mount a computer

A while ago we told you in EuroXlivehow we did to assemble a children's computer for less than 100 euros. The base project, in which a father and his children can collaborate, starts from the use of a Raspberry Pi, a model to which we can install the Kano distribution, ready to learn to program or carry out creative tasks.

Precisely Kano is a more guided (and expensive) project to build a complete computer in a simple and educational way. It costs 137 euros.

Kano Pc

2. Create our own games

These days at home it will be common for children to want to play with their tablet, computer or console. There is time for everything. But what if we form teams and we create our own video games?

The process can be everything is a simple and progressive visual programming language with which learning programming can be a game. We can start by visually telling stories and end up programming our own video game. There are countless tutorials and videos available for free. And we only need a browser to use it.

Another option is SuperMario Maker (45 euros), video game for Nintendo Switch and with which one creates a level using the SuperMario universe and proposes to overcome it to the other member of the team. Or we can jointly design it and previously outline on paper what the level will consist of.

3. Art with LEDs

Joining crafts and technology is possible in a simple way with a battery and some LEDs and resistors.
On a sheet, preferably suitable for painting, creativity can be unleashed and a drawing made from different materials.

Later we will strategically place LEDs whose circuitry we can mount with simple cables that we have at home or copper tape for crafts.

Wimba

4. Home operation game

The Makey-Makey plates, both the originals and the most affordable replicas (20 euros), are an inexhaustible source for family technology projects.

A simple project that we can do with recycled materials from home is the operation game. It is enough with some plugs of different sizes and pieces (organs) that we will cover in aluminum foil.

Operation Game

If you dare, there are ideas for making musical instruments or different games that we control with physical controls, from fruit to our own designs with cardboard.

5. Create and explore virtual worlds

Minecraft It is one of the games that offers us the most possibilities to mount interesting projects with our children. In this creative game we can collaborate to construct buildings or create entire cities / worlds with total freedom.

To play locally and collaboratively, the most convenient thing is to have a Realms subscription, but these days you can also opt for the Minecraft Educational version, which until April 20 is free for school students. You just have to identify yourself with the student's email.

Minecraft Demo

If we prefer a free option, Minetest is the best option. This free Minecraft clone works on various operating systems, it is identical in operation and we can also create our own servers to control who participates in our game.

6. A First Lego League team

Teams, STEM values, previous documentation and creation work, construction of a robotic element … little more can be asked of the challenges that the FLL (First Lego League) proposes every year for teams of children from 4 years of age. Once the remains of this season are released, we can form a virtual team at home and simulate that we prepare and train for competition.

Fll Junior

A LEGO model will have to be designed after documenting its work in an engineering notebook. For example, the little ones have the challenge of observing their surroundings, starting their imaginations and creating a building where it is easier and more pleasant to live, and also to live with others.

7. A robot ready to print

If you have a 3D printer at home, this Raúl Real project, which he has named Printocho It is an excellent opportunity to set up a technological project to do as a family.

Once the 30 pieces that make up the robot are printed, we can collaborate to, with the help of an Arduino board, "give life" to a robot that we can program like any other based on Arduino.

Printocho

8. Build a line follower

With Arduino robotics kits we can turn our house into an entire laboratory and workshop of a car racing team. With imagination and the appropriate components (motors, sensors …) we will be able to build and program a line follower robot.

The other half of the project is already more suitable for children of all ages, since it would consist of the design and construction of the test track, for which black tape, space on the ground or cardboard / wood is enough if we want to improve it or customize it.

Follow lines

9. Robotics without robots

The essential part of robotics can be practiced without the need for large investments or equipment. We can learn the basics of robotics with the resources at hand, from a printer to plastic cups to a deck of cards. And do it fathers / mothers with sons / daughters.

Screenshot 2018 03 13 19 49 03

10. Your own Stop-Motion movie

Joining the physical world, toys and technology is very simple and fun with creating a short film using the Stop-Motion technique. Once we explain and show examples on video, we can start taking the necessary photos and then join them. Depending on the platform on which we want to do it, we will have some possibilities or others.

Lego toys are an ideal opportunity for this technological project that we can expand everything we want.

Dsc 0983

11. Personal stories with voice assistant

Some unexpected companions these days at home are virtual assistants. In this Experiments with Google project we are told to tell stories or messages, which we can do collaboratively and with the help of an adult. And from anywhere.

Later, to whom we want to hear them, we just have to tell them to ask Google Assistant.

storyline

