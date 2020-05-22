11 others with Covid-19 deceased, 115 new cases confirmed

At least 2,096 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,592 people south of the border and 504 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of 11 other Covid-19s and 115 new confirmed cases of the disease.

This is the first day in a week that more than 100 new cases of the disease have been announced, but Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that this should not be underestimated.

At least 2,096 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,592 people south of the border and 504 north of it.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

A further 115 confirmed cases of the disease in the south this afternoon, bringing to date 29,010 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed in Ireland, 24,506 cases south of the border and 4,504 cases in the north

Earlier this afternoon, three other Covid-19s have died.

According to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) today, Friday, the number of deaths in the north is well over 504.

There were 664 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by 15 May. The Department of Health reported 472 deaths for the same period, making the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the North potentially almost 30% higher than the official figures suggest.

Meanwhile, the southern government announced this afternoon that everyone coming to Ireland will be forced to give the Gardaí the address where they will be staying for two weeks. The new law will take effect next week.

Everyone who arrives at the country's ports and airports will have to do this and it will be an offense for any passenger not to fill in the form giving their address.

The Government is instructing incomers to isolate themselves for a fortnight, but this directive has not yet been made law.

Rules have been introduced in Britain today that require visitors to isolate themselves, but the new law does not then apply to Irish people.

In a letter sent ten days ago by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to Health Minister Simon Harris, he said that missing travel loops could pose a health risk to the public.

In that letter, Dr Tony Holohan warned the Government that passengers traveling to Britain from Britain could avoid the 14-day quarantine by traveling to the North and making their way south.

According to the latest census conducted by Johns Hopkins University, at least 335,000 people have been killed by the coronary virus and it has been confirmed that the disease has hit over 5.1 million people worldwide.

At least 20,000 people who have had the disease have died in Brazil with concerns that South America will be the next epicenter of the pandemic.