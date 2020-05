The health authorities confirmed this afternoon that eleven more people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 64 new cases.

This means that a total of 1,571 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 24,315 people have contracted the virus.

Earlier, it was reported that five others have died of Covid-19 in the North and that there are 18 new cases.

This means that 494 people have died of the disease in the north and there are 4,439 confirmed cases.