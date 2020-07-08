Health authorities confirmed this afternoon that no one died of Covid-19 disease in the State since yesterday. However, 11 new cases of the disease have been announced.

According to the latest figures, 1,738 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic and 25,542 people are infected.

Earlier, it was announced that no one else was recorded as dying from Covid-19 in the North since yesterday but that there are four new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 has died in the north of 554 and is affected by 5,765 people.