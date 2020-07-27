There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the State and no other cases of the virus have died in the last 24 hours.

1,764 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland now.

There are 25,892 new cases of the virus in the country.

In the last 14 days 196 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the State. 52% of those were men and 47% were women.

58% of reported cases involved people aged between 25 and 55 years.

The World Health Organization says the coronary virus infected by 16 million people worldwide is the worst global health crisis to ever occur.

There is concern in many countries that they thought they had dominated the disease that it will be impossible to completely eradicate it. The death toll worldwide has risen to over 650,000 people.