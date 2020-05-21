There was an 11% increase last year in the number of complaints made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga about Irish language services in the State.

The annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill, which he is launching today, indicates that he received 704 complaints in 2019 compared to 638 the previous year. He said this was a significant increase.

18% of complaints were from the Gaeltacht and 35.3% were from Dublin.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill said many people again complained this year about the difficulties they have in persuading State bodies to accept long extensions in their name or address.

He said that while the Official Languages ​​Bill sought to impose this duty on public bodies, the effect of that effort was undermined because there is no stated deadline for the coming into force of "this fundamental right."

He suggested that "a definite date be set … and in the meantime that the duty would apply to all new and refurbished computer systems."

An Coimisinéir Teanga completed investigations into five local authorities last year.

In relation to one of them – Kerry County Council – it was indicated, he said, that a language condition relating to planning permission granted for a housing development in the. Was not enforced in 2004.

Under the language condition attached to the proposal by An Bord Pleanála, it was stated that 75% of new homes must be demonstrated by owners or long-term tenants to be fluent in the Irish language.

An Coimisinéir Teanga said that this was an "extremely serious breach" in light of "the potential impact [s] that a growing non-Irish speaking population may have on protecting the language."

The reality is that Kerry County Council has breached planning law, he said.

He recommended that "the Council should prepare and put in place procedures to my satisfaction to be followed [ever again] in any case where a language condition is imposed on planning permission for housing development in the Gaeltacht."

He also requested that the Council inform him of any planning permission granted in the Kerry Gaeltacht for five years "in respect of major planning applications or applications for the development of more than three dwellings."

This inquiry about Kerry County Council was particularly significant, according to Rónán Ó Domhnaill, as "the first time we initiated an investigation into a language provision of the Planning and Development Act, 2000."

In relation to the other local authorities, complaints were made about the lack of Irish on signs in the affected areas – Carlow, Wexford, Louth and Meath.

Commenting on the inquiry he published last year about RTÉ, An Coimisinéir Teanga said that he had seen "that RTÉ's broadcasting hours and Irish language programs have grown further since":

"However, it is not possible at this time to confirm that a comprehensive range of programs is being provided as required by the legislation. However, I recognize that this could be achieved in the coming years if the proposed development continues. the range of programs provided. "

In the annual report of complaints investigated by the Office last year, the Commissioner gives some examples:

– One of the twelve Education and Training Boards in the country received a reply in English from letters in Irish from him.

– Two Gaeltacht parents complained that they and their young children did not receive a service in Irish from the Health Service Executive when they took the children to an MMR immunization clinic in a medical center in the Gaeltacht area of ​​the west of the country.

– A complainant could not access an Irish version of the 2019 Climate Action Plan published by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

– An Post label attached an envelope delivered to a person indicating that the address was "incorrect". The address was written in Irish.

– A complaint was made that an Irish version of the Walk Tall or Misneach program was not part of the personal social and health education curriculum for primary schools and that this created difficulties for primary schools teaching through Irish.

The Commissioner also indicated that he was unable to investigate half of the complaints referred to him as "the subject of those complaints did not, for the most part, come within the scope of the Official Languages ​​Act or any other enactment relating to status or use of official language. "

In relation to funding, he stated that the Office was provided with a budget of € 810,000 for 2019 of which € 808,347 was drawn down.