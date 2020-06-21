Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

11-inch iPad Pro and 128GB of memory are back on Amazon

After the offer of a few days ago, the discount is back on Amazon again new 11-inch iPad Pro. In fact, the tablet of the Cupertino company can be purchased at a very convenient price compared to the list price.

The WiFi Only model, with 11-inch screen and 128 gigabytes of internal memory it is in fact proposed by the American company at 837.94 Euros, 61.06 Euros less than the 899 Euros listed, for a saving of 7%.

This is the latest generation announced by Apple in chronological order, that is, the one characterized by new A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine and dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, accompanied by the LiDAR scanner. Of course, there is also the Face ID facial recognition system, which allows you to complete your online purchases in complete safety, even using the Apple Pay system. The screen includes ProMotion technology, True Tone and a wide P3 colour range.

The sale is made directly from Amazon, which also allows you to add to 139 Euros additional AppleCare + assistance for two years. Also in the datasheet, it is also possible to insert additional items in the package such as the Smart Keyboard, the Apple Pencil and the 2-meter cable from Lightning to USB.

