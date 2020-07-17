11 crazy projects makers have created using Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi has opened the door to all kinds of fairly original hardware projects, with hundreds of ideas carried out, from consoles to mini computers, lighting control at home, mobile phones and practically everything you can imagine.

We have made a list of the 11 craziest and most curious projects that have been made by various makers with Raspberry Pi, to review how far you can go with this device and the possibilities it offers creatively, which are not few.

NES Classic

Using the Raspberry Pi to create consoles is common, but there are some makers that take it to the limit. A miniature version of the NES has been created from the Raspberry, which even compatible with original cartridges. It is even curious that at the size level it is similar to the original NES.

Consoles made with Raspberry, although aesthetically focused on some historical consoles, allow emulating games from different platforms

The console uses Emulation Station, so it really is capable of running games beyond the NES platform. It has its corresponding buttons Power and Reset, HDMI port and two USB ports to connect the controls. However, It is compatible with Bluetooth controllers if we don't want to use cables.

Nintendo Switch

Another of the great projects that have been done with a Raspberry Pi is a Nintendo Switch, built entirely by hand piece by piece. The console has an HDMI port, a headphone jack, the same buttons as the original console and two USB ports. The console runs Retropie, so the range of compatible games is huge.

Treasure box with facial recognition

Using the Raspberry and a wooden box, it was possible to create a "treasure box" that is unlocked by facial recognition. It is an invention designed for children since, on a safety level, it is still a fairly limited technology. However, it is striking to be able to use the Raspberry Pi for more "traditional" objects.

R2D2

Someone decided to give his girlfriend an R2D2 from a Star Wars robot toy and a Raspberry Pi running Rasbian. At the hardware level it is impressive, since the device has voice control, facial recognition, motion and distance sensors, sound, rechargeable battery and WiFi.

By having facial recognition, the robot can target us. Everything is controlled by voice, it's like having a real R2D2

The robot responds to commands such as "look at me, look straight ahead, turn right, advance forward, etc". In other words, he obeys our orders and is able to advance towards people, because he recognizes them. One of the most spectacular creations with Raspberry Pi.

Mirror of Terror

One of the most curious projects in the compilation is a "haunted" mirror that uses the Raspberry Pi to detect movement using ultrasound and project images through the mirror glass. The mirror looks completely normal, but you have been programmed with a series of images that appear when a person is detected nearby. Everything has been done with a Raspberry Pi 3, an ultrasonic sensor and a 40-inch mirror, after several hours of working with the software.

Fish tank controlled by the fish itself

Through this device it has been possible create a "radio controlled" fish tank controlled by the fish itself. There is a camera located in the fish tank and, analyzing it, all in an open source project. Of course, it is indicated that creating our own Rover would cost about $ 2,500 (already assembled).

It is a reduced version of NASA's Rover Curiosity, with suspension and six wheels. As a curious fact, the complex laser and recognition systems that the original Rover has, have been replaced by an LED panel that shows a smiling face.

"Take care of my plant"

'Take care of my plant' was a popular Reddit project in which people had to vote on whether the plant was watered or not. The Raspberry collected data related to the level of sunlight, temperature, soil moisture and other data, so that users could make an informed decision. At a technical level it is not the most complex of the compilation, but it is quite curious put a Raspberry project at the service of Reddit users so that they decide or not what to do about the plant.

Audiobook player

With a Raspberry Pi it has been possible to create an audiobook player it only needs a button to function. Through a USB drive we load the audiobook that we want to play inside the device, and using the button said audiobook begins to play. A rather curious and simple invention, which was designed primarily for older people.

A blog that works with a Raspberry Pi

In search of adopting renewable energy as the engine for a website, the Louwrentius website works through a solar panel that powers a Raspberry Pi. Specific, it is a solar panel on a balcony. This panel charges a spent car battery, which in turn supplies power to a Raspberry Pi 3b +, charged with powering the website.

The author himself says that without enough light the website may not workAs if there is no power to charge the battery, the Raspberry Pi cannot have power. By connecting to the page, we connect to a VPS running HAProxy. From here it is determined whether or not the page is running. In case it is not, the user is redirected to another blog page that was already running years ago, without the need for this energy.