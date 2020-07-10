Tech NewsAppsGamingTech GiantsGoogle
107 offers on Google Play: free apps and games for a limited time and many more discounts

By Brian Adam
107 offers on Google Play: free apps and games for a limited time and many more discounts

Friday has arrived, the day of the greatest joy of the week. And not only because a couple of holidays and rest are approaching, but also because we have brought together in one article the best offers from Google Play. Free, with succulent sales, to personalize your mobile for little money, to have fun during the summer and much more: take advantage of the moment and equip your Android for very little.

40 free Android apps

We started our compilation of offers on apps and games with those that are currently free. All of the software below is available for you to do not cost you anything add it to your library: download it and you will have it forever.

Applications

Games

Personalization

67 discounted Android apps

What did you want more? No problem: we have selected for you the best deals on apps and games, a real opportunity to save money on good quality software. Especially in games, there are titles on sale that are very worthwhile.

Applications

Games

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

