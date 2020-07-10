107 offers on Google Play: free apps and games for a limited time and many more discounts

Friday has arrived, the day of the greatest joy of the week. And not only because a couple of holidays and rest are approaching, but also because we have brought together in one article the best offers from Google Play. Free, with succulent sales, to personalize your mobile for little money, to have fun during the summer and much more: take advantage of the moment and equip your Android for very little.
40 free Android apps
We started our compilation of offers on apps and games with those that are currently free. All of the software below is available for you to do not cost you anything add it to your library: download it and you will have it forever.
Applications
- mAh Battery Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- QR / Barcode Scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
- Unit converter
0.79 eurosfree
- RAL – color chart. NCS & PANTONE color palette
4.99 eurosfree
- Numberwiz
0.79 eurosfree
- Boundo: System Toolkit
1.09 eurosfree
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Crypto Helper
0.79 eurosfree
- Progressive relaxation
0.59 eurosfree
- Correlate – Diary of symptoms and habits
1.99 eurosfree
- Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
- Hexadecimal numeric keypad
0.50 eurosfree
- Galileo satellite coordinates
2.19 eurosfree
- bhyve pro
10.99 eurosfree
- Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo
Buy for 0.59 euros€ euros
- Video Live Wallpaper – Video Wallpaper Maker
0.79 eurosfree
Games
- LASERBREAK – Physics Puzzle
1.99 eurosfree
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle
1.49 eurosfree
- The Enigma of Blackthorn Castle
3.19 eurosfree
- Wanna Survive
3.49 eurosfree
- Ball Reach
1.49 eurosfree
- The Wordies PRO
2,09 eurosfree
- Isometric Squares – puzzle ²
1.39 eurosfree
- Bricks Crash
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnetic Balls HD
0.59 eurosfree
- ABC Memory Match
0.99 eurosfree
- Summer Pro – Ad Free
0.59 eurosfree
- Defense of Egypt TD Premium
1.49 eurosfree
- Speed Math 2018 – Pro
0.79 eurosfree
- Cake Duel
5.49 eurosfree
- Heedless
2.19 eurosfree
- Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game)
1.49 eurosfree
Personalization
- Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- DmonD Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Circlet Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Play Edition
0.69 eurosfree
- Famver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Entiner – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Prism Live Wallpaper
0.99 eurosfree
67 discounted Android apps
What did you want more? No problem: we have selected for you the best deals on apps and games, a real opportunity to save money on good quality software. Especially in games, there are titles on sale that are very worthwhile.
Applications
- Default app manager
2.89 euros1.59 euros
- WiFi router manager (no ads)
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- Ai. Gallery
2.69 euros0.59 euros
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator)
3.09 euros1.49 euros
- VGBAnext – Universal Console Emulator
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player
3.69 euros1.79 euros
- Vault Pro- Hide Photos and Videos
4.39 euros2,09 euros
- Auto TTS
9.49 euros5.49 euros
- Duplicate File Remover (No Ad)
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- WiFi test (ad-free) – Who uses my WiFi
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- PGT + : Pro GFX & Optimizer (with advance setting)
2.79 euros0.59 euros
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Who uses my WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- WiFi Master (No Ads) – WiFi Analyzer
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- PhotoMap PRO Gallery
Buy for 4.09 euros€ euros
- Photo Studio PRO
10.99 euros3.99 euros
- EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount
7.99 euros0.69 euros
Games
- Bridge Constructor Portal
5.49 euros2.49 euros
- Threes!
5.99 euros1.09 euros
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
5.49 euros1.39 euros
- Whispering Willows
5.49 euros2,09 euros
- Star Vikings Forever
5.49 euros2,09 euros
- Munin
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Prune
4.39 euros1.09 euros
- Endless ATC
3.99 euros2.29 euros
- Skilltree Saga
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Toby: The Secret Mine
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- In Between
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
6.99 euros1.99 euros
- Shiny The Firefly
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Dead Age
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- The Inner World
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
5.49 euros2.59 euros
- Meganoid (2017)
4.79 euros2.39 euros
- Prison Run and Gun
2,09 euros0.59 euros
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros5.49 euros
- Math Effect Full
Buy for 3.99 euros€ euros
- Dark Quest 2
4.69 euros1.99 euros
- OXXO
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- Tennis Champs Returns
5.99 euros3.09 euros
- Aftermath XHD
5.99 euros2.69 euros
- TileStorm
4.09 euros1.29 euros
- Super Soccer Champs
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Spirit XHD
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Ground Effect Pro HD
2.69 euros1.29 euros
- Kiwanuka
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Hard lines
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Super Soccer Champs 2020
5.99 euros3.09 euros
- Preposition Master Pro – Learn English
7.49 euros3.59 euros
- Achikaps Pro
1.09 euros0.59 euros
- Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Popup Widget 3
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Power Shortcuts
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Ruzits 3 Icon Pack
2,09 euros0.99 euros
- Nidji Icon Pack
2,09 euros0.99 euros
- Ruzits 2 Icon Pack
2,09 euros0.99 euros
- Amphetamine – Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
- Flora: Icon Pack Material
2,09 euros0.69 euros
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Draft – Icon Pack
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Temporary – Icon Pack
2.79 euros0.59 euros
- Vincent Icon Pack
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- PLASTICON 2.0 – ICON PACK
2.79 euros1.19 euros
- Sketchy – Icon Pack
Buy for 1.19 euros€ euros
- Crayon Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.69 euros
- MATION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
Buy for 1.69 euros€ euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!