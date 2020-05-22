107 offers from Google Play: games and applications for free or with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten paid games and apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal, including several popular and trendy games right now. Hurry up before the discounts disappear.
75 free Android apps
We start as usual, with the apps, games and icon packs that are now completely free, although for a limited time. Among them we find the always addictive Rectangles PRO worth a try, and a good assortment of icon packs for addicts to customize their terminals.
Applications
- XTREAM SMART IPTV
3.89 eurosfree
- Email Me Pro
1.89 eurosfree
- RAL – color chart. NCS & PANTONE color palette
4.99 eurosfree
- 3D Shape (Paid)
2.19 eurosfree
- Tarot Yes / No – Premium Version
1.19 eurosfree
- BitProject
0.99 eurosfree
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects
1.09 eurosfree
- Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
0.69 eurosfree
- Learn Italian – MosaLingua
5.49 eurosfree
- MapMaster – Geography game
1.09 eurosfree
- Darwin Audio Tour
2.29 eurosfree
- RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF)
0.59 eurosfree
- Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12”
2.09 eurosfree
Games
- Shuriken Jump
0.59 eurosfree
- Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game)
1.49 eurosfree
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer
0.99 eurosfree
- Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles)
0.89 eurosfree
- CARTOON CRAFT
0.50 eurosfree
- Super pajamas: Heroes on the run
4.49 eurosfree
- Broken Sentences PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Peppa Pig: A day of sport
3.49 eurosfree
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting
2.09 eurosfree
- (VIP) DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster
0.99 eurosfree
- (VIP) Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies
0.99 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
0.59 eurosfree
- Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium
2.19 eurosfree
- Manguni Squad
0.59 eurosfree
- Guess & Find PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Rectangles PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game
2.09 eurosfree
- Sudoku Zen
0.99 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls 2
0.59 eurosfree
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG
2.00 eurosfree
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Fill Expert VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- (VIP) WeaponWar: Idle Merge Weapon
0.99 eurosfree
- Way of Square – PRO
0.59 eurosfree
- Wanderer of Lifetimes
2.89 eurosfree
- Dragon slayer: Premium
0.89 eurosfree
- Mystery of Fortune 2
0.89 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. S> An Auto Get Game!
1.09 eurosfree
- Infinite The Block VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- (VIP) SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet
0.99 eurosfree
- My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game
0.89 eurosfree
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
0.50 eurosfree
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight
2.19 eurosfree
- Rusty Memory VIP: Survival
2.19 eurosfree
- Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Cannon Master VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Hunter Rush – Premium
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Droid 3D Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Limitless Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Fresy – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons
1.29 eurosfree
- Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Nolum – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Cuticon Square – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Yumlo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Bemmer – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Oribi – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Rarent – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Sorun – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Evelo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Fixter Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Febon – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Famver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Doodum – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Extreme – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Rocsy Square – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Luver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Mumber – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
32 discounted Android apps
And we continue with the apps, games and icon packs that arrive on sale, also for a limited time. Among those who bring you here this week we find the two instalments of the classic Lost Horizon, graphic adventures that leave their mark, always entertaining and well designed, and also the Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy that you can give an opportunity without problems.
Applications
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro
1.59 euros0.99 euros
- Premium Tongue Twister in English with pronunciation
2.59 euros1.29 euros
- Custom Formulas
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Handy Surveying
2.89 euros1.79 euros
- Coordinate Master
2.99 euros1.79 euros
- BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro
1.59 euros0.99 euros
- World history
3.49 euros2.29 euros
- My so-called future girlfriend (Visual Novel)
2.49 euros1.39 euros
- The Art of War – PRO (No Ads)
1.29 euros0.79 euros
- Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium
2.29 euros1.19 euros
Games
- SnakEscape
2.89 euros0.59 euros
- Xenomorph Genocide Alien InvasionKill All Humans
3.69 euros2.19 euros
- Cruciverba Crittografati – Giochi di parole (PRO)
3.59 euros0.69 euros
- Encryption crossword, classic word games
3.59 euros0.59 euros
- Monster RPG 2
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- Monster RPG 3
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Gold Rush! Anniversary
2.49 euros1.29 euros
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros4.29 euros
- Linebox – Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.59 euros
- Lost Horizon
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Lost Horizon 2
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Whale Trail Classic
2.99 euros1.99 euros
- Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy
3,29 euros1.69 euros
- Unwanted Gray
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- RPG Knight Bewitched
2.29 euros1.09 euros
- Football drama
3.99 euros2.39 euros
- Shootout on Cash Island
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Bulb Boy
2.79 euros0.89 euros
- Word Search Daily PRO (700+ Levels)
2.19 euros0.89 euros
Personalization
- One Ui – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Fluidity – Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA)
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- Athena Icon Pack – Squircle Icons
1.69 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!