107 offers from Google Play: games and applications for free or with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten paid games and apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal, including several popular and trendy games right now. Hurry up before the discounts disappear.

75 free Android apps

We start as usual, with the apps, games and icon packs that are now completely free, although for a limited time. Among them we find the always addictive Rectangles PRO worth a try, and a good assortment of icon packs for addicts to customize their terminals.

Applications

XTREAM SMART IPTV 3.89 euros free

free Email Me Pro 1.89 euros free

free RAL – color chart. NCS & PANTONE color palette 4.99 euros free

free 3D Shape (Paid) 2.19 euros free

free Tarot Yes / No – Premium Version 1.19 euros free

free BitProject 0.99 euros free

free 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free

free Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON 0.69 euros free

free Learn Italian – MosaLingua 5.49 euros free

free MapMaster – Geography game 1.09 euros free

free Darwin Audio Tour 2.29 euros free

free RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF) 0.59 euros free

free Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12” 2.09 euros free

Games

Shuriken Jump 0.59 euros free

free Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game) 1.49 euros free

free Dean The Kid: Action Platformer 0.99 euros free

free Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles) 0.89 euros free

free CARTOON CRAFT 0.50 euros free

free Super pajamas: Heroes on the run 4.49 euros free

free Broken Sentences PRO 1.89 euros free

Peppa Pig: A day of sport 3.49 euros free

free Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2.09 euros free

free (VIP) DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster 0.99 euros free

free (VIP) Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies 0.99 euros free

free Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free

free Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 2.19 euros free

free Manguni Squad 0.59 euros free

free Guess & Find PRO 1.89 euros free

free Rectangles PRO 1.99 euros free

free Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 2.09 euros free

free Sudoku Zen 0.99 euros free

free Magnet Balls 2 0.59 euros free

free Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG 2.00 euros free

free Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

free Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free

free Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free

free (VIP) WeaponWar: Idle Merge Weapon 0.99 euros free

free Way of Square – PRO 0.59 euros free

free Wanderer of Lifetimes 2.89 euros free

free Dragon slayer: Premium 0.89 euros free

free Mystery of Fortune 2 0.89 euros free

free DungeonCorp. S> An Auto Get Game! 1.09 euros free

free Infinite The Block VIP 0.89 euros free

free (VIP) SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet 0.99 euros free

free My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game 0.89 euros free

free Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.50 euros free

free Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2.19 euros free

free Rusty Memory VIP: Survival 2.19 euros free

free Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

free Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free

free Hunter Rush – Premium 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Star Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

free Droid 3D Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

free Limitless Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Fresy – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.29 euros free

free Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Nolum – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Cuticon Square – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Yumlo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Bemmer – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Oribi – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Rarent – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Sorun – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Evelo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Fixter Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Oreo 8 – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Febon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Famver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Doodum – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Extreme – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Rocsy Square – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Luver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Mumber – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

32 discounted Android apps

And we continue with the apps, games and icon packs that arrive on sale, also for a limited time. Among those who bring you here this week we find the two instalments of the classic Lost Horizon, graphic adventures that leave their mark, always entertaining and well designed, and also the Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy that you can give an opportunity without problems.

Applications

Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Premium Tongue Twister in English with pronunciation 2.59 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Handy Surveying 2.89 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Coordinate Master 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros World history 3.49 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros My so-called future girlfriend (Visual Novel) 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros The Art of War – PRO (No Ads) 1.29 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Games

SnakEscape 2.89 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Xenomorph Genocide Alien InvasionKill All Humans 3.69 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Cruciverba Crittografati – Giochi di parole (PRO) 3.59 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Encryption crossword, classic word games 3.59 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Monster RPG 2 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Monster RPG 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Gold Rush! Anniversary 2.49 euros 1.29 euros

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.29 euros

4.29 euros Linebox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Lost Horizon 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Lost Horizon 2 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy 3,29 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Football drama 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Shootout on Cash Island 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Word Search Daily PRO (700+ Levels) 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

Personalization

One Ui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Fluidity – Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA) 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Athena Icon Pack – Squircle Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!