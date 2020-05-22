Friday, May 22, 2020
Updated:

107 offers from Google Play: games and applications for free or with great discounts for a short time

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten paid games and apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal, including several popular and trendy games right now. Hurry up before the discounts disappear.

75 free Android apps

Rectangles Pro

We start as usual, with the apps, games and icon packs that are now completely free, although for a limited time. Among them we find the always addictive Rectangles PRO worth a try, and a good assortment of icon packs for addicts to customize their terminals.

Applications

  • XTREAM SMART IPTV 3.89 euros free
  • Email Me Pro 1.89 euros free
  • RAL – color chart. NCS & PANTONE color palette 4.99 euros free
  • 3D Shape (Paid) 2.19 euros free
  • Tarot Yes / No – Premium Version 1.19 euros free
  • BitProject 0.99 euros free
  • 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free
  • Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON 0.69 euros free
  • Learn Italian – MosaLingua 5.49 euros free
  • MapMaster – Geography game 1.09 euros free
  • Darwin Audio Tour 2.29 euros free
  • RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF) 0.59 euros free
  • Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12” 2.09 euros free

Games

  • Shuriken Jump 0.59 euros free
  • Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game) 1.49 euros free
  • Dean The Kid: Action Platformer 0.99 euros free
  • Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles) 0.89 euros free
  • CARTOON CRAFT 0.50 euros free
  • Super pajamas: Heroes on the run 4.49 euros free
  • Broken Sentences PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Peppa Pig: A day of sport 3.49 euros free
  • Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2.09 euros free
  • (VIP) DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster 0.99 euros free
  • (VIP) Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies 0.99 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free
  • Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 2.19 euros free
  • Manguni Squad 0.59 euros free
  • Guess & Find PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Rectangles PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 2.09 euros free
  • Sudoku Zen 0.99 euros free
  • Magnet Balls 2 0.59 euros free
  • Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG 2.00 euros free
  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free
  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free
  • Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free
  • (VIP) WeaponWar: Idle Merge Weapon 0.99 euros free
  • Way of Square – PRO 0.59 euros free
  • Wanderer of Lifetimes 2.89 euros free
  • Dragon slayer: Premium 0.89 euros free
  • Mystery of Fortune 2 0.89 euros free
  • DungeonCorp. S> An Auto Get Game! 1.09 euros free
  • Infinite The Block VIP 0.89 euros free
  • (VIP) SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet 0.99 euros free
  • My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game 0.89 euros free
  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.50 euros free
  • Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2.19 euros free
  • Rusty Memory VIP: Survival 2.19 euros free
  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free
  • Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free
  • Hunter Rush – Premium 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Star Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Droid 3D Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Limitless Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Fresy – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.29 euros free
  • Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Nolum – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Cuticon Square – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Yumlo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Bemmer – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Oribi – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Rarent – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Sorun – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Evelo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Fixter Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Oreo 8 – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Febon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Famver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Doodum – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Extreme – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Rocsy Square – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Luver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Mumber – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

32 discounted Android apps

Lost Horizon

And we continue with the apps, games and icon packs that arrive on sale, also for a limited time. Among those who bring you here this week we find the two instalments of the classic Lost Horizon, graphic adventures that leave their mark, always entertaining and well designed, and also the Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy that you can give an opportunity without problems.

Applications

  • Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros
  • Premium Tongue Twister in English with pronunciation 2.59 euros 1.29 euros
  • Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • Handy Surveying 2.89 euros 1.79 euros
  • Coordinate Master 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
  • BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros
  • World history 3.49 euros 2.29 euros
  • My so-called future girlfriend (Visual Novel) 2.49 euros 1.39 euros
  • The Art of War – PRO (No Ads) 1.29 euros 0.79 euros
  • Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Games

  • SnakEscape 2.89 euros 0.59 euros
  • Xenomorph Genocide Alien InvasionKill All Humans 3.69 euros 2.19 euros
  • Cruciverba Crittografati – Giochi di parole (PRO) 3.59 euros 0.69 euros
  • Encryption crossword, classic word games 3.59 euros 0.59 euros
  • Monster RPG 2 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
  • Monster RPG 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • Gold Rush! Anniversary 2.49 euros 1.29 euros
  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.29 euros
  • Linebox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
  • Lost Horizon 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lost Horizon 2 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy 3,29 euros 1.69 euros
  • Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 1.09 euros
  • Football drama 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • Shootout on Cash Island 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • Word Search Daily PRO (700+ Levels) 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

Personalization

  • One Ui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Fluidity – Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA) 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • Athena Icon Pack – Squircle Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

