Gardaí say over 100 people have been charged in domestic violence cases in the last two weeks of last month.

They were 107 people and all were men.

The Gardaí had contacted, or attempted to contact, 8,229 people who they thought would be at risk of domestic violence from 1 April when a special campaign to tackle the problem began.

While overall crime has decreased, the number of calls received by the Gardaí regarding domestic violence has increased by 25% so far this year.

The Gardaí have again requested that anyone suffering domestic violence be contacted.