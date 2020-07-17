106 offers on Google Play: applications and free games that last little and many more discounts

Do you want to add to your Android app library more than 50 applications without costing you a penny? Well, you have arrived at the right time: we have put together for you the best free applications on Google Play. Not only that, you also have more than 50 apps and games on offer and with the highest quality. Don’t let them escape you!

53 free Android apps

We started our journey with the offers of Google Play highlighting the apps that currently cost nothing. There is a good variety, do not miss them.

Applications

LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App 1.79 euros free

free Algorithms in C # 0.59 euros free

free Prometheus News Feeds 2.99 euros free

free Shuttle + Music Player euros hard

hard Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

free Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

free PingTools Pro Buy for 2.99 euros € euros

€ euros Money Only – Expense Manager 5.49 euros free

free Screenshot Pro 2 0.99 euros free

free Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 1.99 euros free

free Forvo Travel 2.99 euros free

free Forvo, the guide to pronounce 2.99 euros free

free My sheet music: sheet music scanner and viewer 2.99 euros free

Games

Traffix 2.39 euros free

free RowRow 0.89 euros free

free klocki 0.50 euros free

free The Enigma of Blackthorn Castle 3.19 euros free

free Crazy Halloween Puzzle 0.59 euros free

free Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle 2,09 euros free

free Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack 1.09 euros free

free AceSpeeder3 0.99 euros free

free Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

free Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro 1.09 euros free

free Lost Memories 1.59 euros free

free Coloring Diorama (Paid): book of calm and colors 0.89 euros free

free Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower 0.79 euros free

free Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free

free The Conqueror of Dungeons 0.71 euros free

free Sudoku: Cartoon 0.89 euros free

free Forvo Kids, learn English by playing 2.99 euros free

free 1812. Napoleon Wars TD Premium version game 1.49 euros free

free Evertale 0.50 euros free

free Memory Game – Official 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

free Xperi 9: Xperia Theme 2,09 euros free

free Alamo Icon Pack – Circle Edition 1.39 euros free

free Strokes White – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free JARVIS MARK – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free JARVIS HACKED – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free JARVIS MARK WHITE – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free Galaxy Retro – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free Strokes Black – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free Aqua Color – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free

free Gif Live Wallpapers: Animated Live Wallpapers 0.59 euros free

free The Scream – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Summer – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Red Rose – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Thunder – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Reaper – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Vintage – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Papyrus – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Sunshine – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free

free Antares CM13 / 12 Theme euros hard

53 discounted Android apps

We fully enter our offer recommendation with an excellent collection of discounted apps. Do not miss the games section, this week there are really good ones.

Applications

iCal Import / Export CalDAV Pro 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 2.50 euros 1.29 euros

1.79 euros 1.29 euros Learn Japanese Pro 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Learn Korean – Grammar Pro 4.09 euros 2,09 euros

2,09 euros drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.49 euros

5.49 euros World Atlas and World Map MxGeo Pro 2.49 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) 4.69 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros 3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.75 euros

0.75 euros Castro Premium 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Skit Premium 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Thumper: pocket edition 4.99 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros CryptoTab Browser Pro 2.39 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting 4.49 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros PRO Beam Calculation Buy for 1.19 euros € euros

€ euros Pro Clipboard 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Popup Widget 3 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Power Shortcuts 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

Games

Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full) 0.95 euros free

free Blockwick 2 Buy for 3.19 euros € euros

€ euros Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Strategy & Tactics: USSR vs USA 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Plancon: Space Conflict 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Treasures of Montezuma 2 2,09 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros free

free The Tiny Bang Story Premium 3.19 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG 10.49 euros free

free Majesty: The Northern Expansion 3.19 euros free

free Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North 6.49 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros free

free Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros free

free Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Evoland 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Evoland 2 5.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Thumper: pocket edition 4.99 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros A Dark Legacy (Full) 6.99 euros free

free The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full) 6.99 euros free

free 7Days Interactive Novel of Mystery and Riddles 3.99 euros free

Personalization

Lotus Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Grace UX – Pixel Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Grace UX – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Delux – Round Icon pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Delux Black – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Horux Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Delux – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Delux Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Foxbit – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!