106 offers on Google Play: applications and free games that last little and many more discounts

By Brian Adam
106 offers on Google Play: applications and free games that last little and many more discounts

Do you want to add to your Android app library more than 50 applications without costing you a penny? Well, you have arrived at the right time: we have put together for you the best free applications on Google Play. Not only that, you also have more than 50 apps and games on offer and with the highest quality. Don’t let them escape you!

53 free Android apps

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=4Co4XPAUmSM (/ embed)

We started our journey with the offers of Google Play highlighting the apps that currently cost nothing. There is a good variety, do not miss them.

Applications

  • LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App 1.79 euros free
  • Algorithms in C # 0.59 euros free
  • Prometheus News Feeds 2.99 euros free
  • Shuttle + Music Player euros hard
  • Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free
  • Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free
  • PingTools Pro Buy for 2.99 euros € euros
  • Money Only – Expense Manager 5.49 euros free
  • Screenshot Pro 2 0.99 euros free
  • Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 1.99 euros free
  • Forvo Travel 2.99 euros free
  • Forvo, the guide to pronounce 2.99 euros free
  • My sheet music: sheet music scanner and viewer 2.99 euros free

Games

  • Traffix 2.39 euros free
  • RowRow 0.89 euros free
  • klocki 0.50 euros free
  • The Enigma of Blackthorn Castle 3.19 euros free
  • Crazy Halloween Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle 2,09 euros free
  • Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack 1.09 euros free
  • AceSpeeder3 0.99 euros free
  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free
  • Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro 1.09 euros free
  • Lost Memories 1.59 euros free
  • Coloring Diorama (Paid): book of calm and colors 0.89 euros free
  • Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower 0.79 euros free
  • Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free
  • The Conqueror of Dungeons 0.71 euros free
  • Sudoku: Cartoon 0.89 euros free
  • Forvo Kids, learn English by playing 2.99 euros free
  • 1812. Napoleon Wars TD Premium version game 1.49 euros free
  • Evertale 0.50 euros free
  • Memory Game – Official 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free
  • Xperi 9: Xperia Theme 2,09 euros free
  • Alamo Icon Pack – Circle Edition 1.39 euros free
  • Strokes White – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • JARVIS MARK – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • JARVIS HACKED – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • JARVIS MARK WHITE – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • Galaxy Retro – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • Strokes Black – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • Aqua Color – Icon Pack 1.89 euros free
  • Gif Live Wallpapers: Animated Live Wallpapers 0.59 euros free
  • The Scream – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Summer – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Red Rose – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Thunder – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Reaper – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Vintage – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Papyrus – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Sunshine – Icon Pack 2,09 euros free
  • Antares CM13 / 12 Theme euros hard

53 discounted Android apps

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=pYKoexQVX5U (/ embed)

We fully enter our offer recommendation with an excellent collection of discounted apps. Do not miss the games section, this week there are really good ones.

Applications

  • iCal Import / Export CalDAV Pro 3.59 euros 1.79 euros
    Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 2.50 euros 1.29 euros
  • Learn Japanese Pro 3.59 euros 1.79 euros
  • Learn Korean – Grammar Pro 4.09 euros 2,09 euros
  • drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.49 euros
  • World Atlas and World Map MxGeo Pro 2.49 euros 1.49 euros
  • Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) 4.69 euros 1.29 euros
  • MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 5.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia 4.19 euros 1.99 euros
  • 3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.75 euros
  • Castro Premium 2.49 euros 1.19 euros
  • Skit Premium 2.49 euros 1.19 euros
  • Thumper: pocket edition 4.99 euros 2.19 euros
  • CryptoTab Browser Pro 2.39 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting 4.49 euros 1.89 euros
  • PRO Beam Calculation Buy for 1.19 euros € euros
  • Pro Clipboard 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Popup Widget 3 1.49 euros 0.89 euros
  • Power Shortcuts 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

Games

  • Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full) 0.95 euros free
  • Blockwick 2 Buy for 3.19 euros € euros
  • Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • Strategy & Tactics: USSR vs USA 2,09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Plancon: Space Conflict 2,09 euros 1.09 euros
  • FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game 2.99 euros 1.29 euros
  • Treasures of Montezuma 2 2,09 euros 0.89 euros
  • Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros free
  • The Tiny Bang Story Premium 3.19 euros 1.29 euros
  • King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG 10.49 euros free
  • Majesty: The Northern Expansion 3.19 euros free
  • Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North 6.49 euros 2.29 euros
  • Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros free
  • Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros free
  • Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 1.99 euros
  • Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Evoland 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Evoland 2 5.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Thumper: pocket edition 4.99 euros 2.19 euros
  • A Dark Legacy (Full) 6.99 euros free
  • The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full) 6.99 euros free
  • 7Days Interactive Novel of Mystery and Riddles 3.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Lotus Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Grace UX – Pixel Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Grace UX – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Delux – Round Icon pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Delux Black – Round Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Horux Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Delux – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Delux Black – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Foxbit – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

