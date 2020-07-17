106 offers on Google Play: applications and free games that last little and many more discounts

Do you want to add to your Android app library more than 50 applications without costing you a penny? Well, you have arrived at the right time: we have put together for you the best free applications on Google Play. Not only that, you also have more than 50 apps and games on offer and with the highest quality. Don’t let them escape you!
53 free Android apps
We started our journey with the offers of Google Play highlighting the apps that currently cost nothing. There is a good variety, do not miss them.
Applications
- LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App
1.79 eurosfree
- Algorithms in C #
0.59 eurosfree
- Prometheus News Feeds
2.99 eurosfree
- Shuttle + Music Player
euroshard
- Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control
0.79 eurosfree
- Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget
0.79 eurosfree
- PingTools Pro
Buy for 2.99 euros€ euros
- Money Only – Expense Manager
5.49 eurosfree
- Screenshot Pro 2
0.99 eurosfree
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
1.99 eurosfree
- Forvo Travel
2.99 eurosfree
- Forvo, the guide to pronounce
2.99 eurosfree
- My sheet music: sheet music scanner and viewer
2.99 eurosfree
Games
- Traffix
2.39 eurosfree
- RowRow
0.89 eurosfree
- klocki
0.50 eurosfree
- The Enigma of Blackthorn Castle
3.19 eurosfree
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle
2,09 eurosfree
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack
1.09 eurosfree
- AceSpeeder3
0.99 eurosfree
- Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
- Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro
1.09 eurosfree
- Lost Memories
1.59 eurosfree
- Coloring Diorama (Paid): book of calm and colors
0.89 eurosfree
- Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower
0.79 eurosfree
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense
0.79 eurosfree
- The Conqueror of Dungeons
0.71 eurosfree
- Sudoku: Cartoon
0.89 eurosfree
- Forvo Kids, learn English by playing
2.99 eurosfree
- 1812. Napoleon Wars TD Premium version game
1.49 eurosfree
- Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
- Memory Game – Official
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
- Xperi 9: Xperia Theme
2,09 eurosfree
- Alamo Icon Pack – Circle Edition
1.39 eurosfree
- Strokes White – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- JARVIS MARK – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- JARVIS HACKED – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- JARVIS MARK WHITE – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- Galaxy Retro – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- Strokes Black – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- Aqua Color – Icon Pack
1.89 eurosfree
- Gif Live Wallpapers: Animated Live Wallpapers
0.59 eurosfree
- The Scream – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Summer – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Red Rose – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Thunder – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Reaper – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Vintage – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Papyrus – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Sunshine – Icon Pack
2,09 eurosfree
- Antares CM13 / 12 Theme
euroshard
53 discounted Android apps
We fully enter our offer recommendation with an excellent collection of discounted apps. Do not miss the games section, this week there are really good ones.
Applications
- iCal Import / Export CalDAV Pro
3.59 euros1.79 euros
Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020
2.50 euros1.29 euros
- Learn Japanese Pro
3.59 euros1.79 euros
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro
4.09 euros2,09 euros
- drink water – Hydro Coach PRO
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- YoWindow Time – Unlimited
9.99 euros5.49 euros
- World Atlas and World Map MxGeo Pro
2.49 euros1.49 euros
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator)
4.69 euros1.29 euros
- MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- 3D Graphics Pro
2.45 euros0.75 euros
- Castro Premium
2.49 euros1.19 euros
- Skit Premium
2.49 euros1.19 euros
- Thumper: pocket edition
4.99 euros2.19 euros
- CryptoTab Browser Pro
2.39 euros0.99 euros
- Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting
4.49 euros1.89 euros
- PRO Beam Calculation
Buy for 1.19 euros€ euros
- Pro Clipboard
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Popup Widget 3
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Power Shortcuts
1.49 euros0.89 euros
Games
- Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full)
0.95 eurosfree
- Blockwick 2
Buy for 3.19 euros€ euros
- Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros0.79 euros
- Strategy & Tactics: USSR vs USA
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- Plancon: Space Conflict
2,09 euros1.09 euros
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game
2.99 euros1.29 euros
- Treasures of Montezuma 2
2,09 euros0.89 euros
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
14.99 eurosfree
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium
3.19 euros1.29 euros
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
10.49 eurosfree
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion
3.19 eurosfree
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
6.49 euros2.29 euros
- Cultist Simulator
6.99 eurosfree
- Bulb Boy
2.79 euros0.89 euros
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
9.99 eurosfree
- Hack, Slash, Loot
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- Doom & Destiny
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Doom & Destiny Advanced
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Reventure
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Evoland
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Evoland 2
5.99 euros0.99 euros
- Thumper: pocket edition
4.99 euros2.19 euros
- A Dark Legacy (Full)
6.99 eurosfree
- The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full)
6.99 eurosfree
- 7Days Interactive Novel of Mystery and Riddles
3.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Lotus Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Grace UX – Pixel Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Grace UX – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Delux – Round Icon pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Delux Black – Round Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Horux Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Delux – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Delux Black – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Foxbit – Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.79 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!