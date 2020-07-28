Amazon is set to create 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years. The posts will be based in Cork and Dublin.

Amazon will employ a total of 5,000 people when the jobs are created.

The positions will be based at various company locations in Cork and Dublin – Blanchardstown, Tallaght, Dublin city center and north county Dublin.

It covers a wide range of jobs. We are looking for software development engineers, web development engineers, system development engineers, database engineers and support engineers.

The company is also looking for data center technicians, architects and security and other specialists.

Amazon says it is also to invest in a new 170,000-square-foot campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin.

The new campus is expected to open in 2022.