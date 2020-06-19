Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentCelebrities
100% real no fake: with this platform you can have video calls with your favorite celebrity

By Brian Adam
Cameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities whose funds are raised for foundations that support those affected by the pandemic.

Cameo, the platform to have video calls with celebrities. * Photo: Writing

Since we have been confined working from our homes, practically all of us have had to choose communication methods that before we may not even have known. Some of us have even celebrated our birthdays with several online friends, but how about having a video call with Mike Tyson, Mandy Moore, or a celebrity you admireCameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities.

Cameo: the platform to have video calls with celebrities
Which celebrity would you like to have a video call with?

This American platform allows us to connect with some of the celebrities who currently collaborate with this service and you can have a friendly chat, confess how much you admire them or receive a personalized video from them through Zoom.
cameo platform to have video calls with celebrities

The Cameo service

Nothing in this life is perfect or free, so the Cameo service has a price depending on its modality. Initially, the Cameo platform was planned to offer only pre-recorded and personalized videos of celebrities for those users who were willing to shell out a significant amount of money, but later, the website decided to offer video calls so that fans can feel closer to your favourite celebrities.
cameo platform to have video calls with celebrities

On the one hand, you can hire a service to request that a famous person record a personalized video especially for you or someone you love who you want to surprise. How about a birthday greeting from your favourite actor?

Cameo, the platform to have video calls with celebrities
Would you like to send a message to your best friend through a celebrity?

On the other hand, video calls with celebrities have a duration of 10 minutes and their price depends on the celebrity you want to talk to.

Prices fluctuate between famous and famous; In the case, for example, of a talk with the most famous skater, Tony Hawk, it would cost a thousand dollars, in addition to that it must be scheduled in advance because their schedules are quite saturated.
cameo platform to have video calls with celebrities

Fundraising

The silver lining is that all the money raised will be donated to organizations that help people affected by the coronavirus.

The famous catalog

Although the Cameo community continues to grow as it is really fun for both users and celebrities; So far Debbie Gibson, Jeremy Piven, Tony Hawk, Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Mike Tyson, Jeff Ross, Akon, Jerry Harris, Miss J Alexander’s and more have participated.

Stay connected with  #LaRedDeTusEmociones from home and why not, have an interesting chat with your favourite celebrity. Take advantage of your Telcel Plan to surf without limit and have all the video calls you want.

