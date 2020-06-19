100% real no fake: with this platform you can have video calls with your favorite celebrity

Cameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities whose funds are raised for foundations that support those affected by the pandemic.

Since we have been confined working from our homes, practically all of us have had to choose communication methods that before we may not even have known. Some of us have even celebrated our birthdays with several online friends, but how about having a video call with Mike Tyson, Mandy Moore, or a celebrity you admire? Cameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities.

This American platform allows us to connect with some of the celebrities who currently collaborate with this service and you can have a friendly chat, confess how much you admire them or receive a personalized video from them through Zoom.



The Cameo service

Nothing in this life is perfect or free, so the Cameo service has a price depending on its modality. Initially, the Cameo platform was planned to offer only pre-recorded and personalized videos of celebrities for those users who were willing to shell out a significant amount of money, but later, the website decided to offer video calls so that fans can feel closer to your favourite celebrities.



On the one hand, you can hire a service to request that a famous person record a personalized video especially for you or someone you love who you want to surprise. How about a birthday greeting from your favourite actor?

On the other hand, video calls with celebrities have a duration of 10 minutes and their price depends on the celebrity you want to talk to.

Prices fluctuate between famous and famous; In the case, for example, of a talk with the most famous skater, Tony Hawk, it would cost a thousand dollars, in addition to that it must be scheduled in advance because their schedules are quite saturated.



Fundraising

The silver lining is that all the money raised will be donated to organizations that help people affected by the coronavirus.

The famous catalog

Although the Cameo community continues to grow as it is really fun for both users and celebrities; So far Debbie Gibson, Jeremy Piven, Tony Hawk, Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Mike Tyson, Jeff Ross, Akon, Jerry Harris, Miss J Alexander’s and more have participated.

