Latest news
Updated:

100 questions for Údarás na Gaeltachta to answer about the Marine Park

By Brian Adam
90
0

Most Viewd

AppleBrian Adam -

An email published by the US congress shows how ruthless Steve Jobs was

That Steve Jobs was a ruthless CEO and entrepreneur is not new, and those who have closely followed the...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Huawei Days active from now: up to 40% discount on myriad products

"Surprise" at midnight: from this moment the promotions related to the Huawei Days initiative, which it provides, are active...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to make TikTok videos with photos from your gallery

TikTok is the fashion application and its videos have become the daily life of the youngest but also of...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to add your face to a GIF and share it on WhatsApp

Make your WhatsApp conversations even more fun with this app, which allows you to insert your face or that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Galway County Council has sought a number of additional information in relation to the application for planning permission for the Marine Park in Connemara, the largest development being undertaken by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

100 questions for Údarás na Gaeltachta to answer about the Marine Park

Approximately one hundred responses to be returned to Galway County Council by Údarás na Gaeltachta in relation to the application for planning permission for the Marine Park in Cill Chiaráin in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

There was no expectation that Galway County Council would release this major initiative on first request as well as ensuring that the application was scrutinized very carefully. The voluminous documents submitted by Údarás na Gaeltachta to the planning department of the County Council seeking development consent for the Marine Park are 1,000 pages in total.

However, questions on various aspects of the plan, including the nature of the industries, water supply, land conservation, local heritage, the crime of the site itself and further, leave another application workload.

It is understood that senior executives in Údarás na Gaeltachta are not surprised by the large number of questions raised by planners in Galway County Council.

They believe that it is possible to give complete and satisfactory answers to all questions based on previous studies and examinations carried out by themselves and their experts.

The questions raised about the location of the Marine Park itself are significant in that the County Council is drawing attention to their view that developments are best located in the vicinity of villages. The site is approximately four kilometers east of the village of Cill Chiaráin and has been owned by Údarás na Gaeltachta for twenty years. This area of ​​land has always been designated as an industrial site by the Authority.

But the County Council now needs further proof of the criminality of this site for the Marine Park. While not saying that the location is not acceptable, the Council wants the Authority to provide further evidence and clarification to prove that it is the best location for the development. They suggest that it would be worthwhile to compare the nature of the site in question with any other site that would be available in the village of Kilkerran itself.

They also go a little further in that and ask if there would be a criminal site in any other village in the area for the Marine Park.

According to the terminology in these questions, it seems that the planners are drawing attention to a system that was implemented many years ago in the county plans in Galway. A circle – such as Cill Chiaráin – was circled on paper and it was the policy of Galway County Council that industries and houses should be located within these circles.

Although issues relating to the risk of sewage are in close proximity to the Marine Park – there is no local evidence that any noteworthy seawater has occurred in the vicinity of the site to the public’s memory – the site has not been refused by the County Council at this time. in any case.

Detailed information has also been requested on how the jobs on the Marine Park would be provided – both jobs on the Park itself (150 jobs initially) and indirect jobs (approximately 50 initially) that would be available as a result of the development. . It is requested that information be provided on the number of jobs available to people in close proximity to Kilkerran and on the number of people driving in from elsewhere. It was stated in the documents that this issue has been raised in the light of the submissions which stated that the development of the Marine Park would greatly assist in providing employment in Erris Aithneach.

The Planning Department of the County Council is also seeking further evidence that it is possible to bring in so much water from Lough Scavin to Lough Iron – the largest source in the area’s water scheme – and that there would be no weaknesses or deficiencies in the area. The Kilkieran and Carna Water Scheme would be a supply.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has arranged for water to be sourced from the Kilkieran / Carna Water scheme to meet the needs of the Marine Park.

In order to ensure that there is sufficient water at the source for the public system, there is a plan to have an alternative water supply from Lough Scavine close to the site installed into the public system so that the supply throughout the area is not impaired.

The County Council wants proof that this arrangement will not result in any water shortage for the people of the area.

Further information is also sought to the satisfaction of the County Council that the underwater arrangements would not harm the Special Area of ​​Conservation (SAC) in the sieve around Lough Scainne.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has six months to provide that information and many other additional information before the planners resume the application for planning permission for the Marine Park.

Páirc na Mara is now the largest project being undertaken by Údarás na Gaeltachta. Millions of euros, both private investment and State money would be spent on this development in west Connemara. This effort is based on marine and onshore work and would involve the administration of companies to work there in the future. This is what Údarás na Gaeltachta was told when they reported on the interest of industry and service providers in the plan.

It is widely believed that Erris Aithneach, one of the most unemployed areas in the country, could see the development of the Marine Park in that part of the country and that the vitality of the place depends on the initiative in the years to come.

More Articles Like This

‘Lessons’ to be learned by Government as their environmental plan annulled in Supreme Court

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said in the evening that the Supreme Court's decision to undo the Government's plan to tackle climate change had lessons...
Read more

‘Ultimately, Welsh has equality of rights in law’

Latest news Brian Adam -
A court ruling made this week will affect the legal status of the Welsh language ...
Read more

The first major new English-Irish dictionary in over 60 years

Latest news Brian Adam -
The new dictionary will be distributed to bookshops next month and there will be a publicity campaign in the autumn ...
Read more

‘Let’s not be as hard on Jack Chambers about his lack of Irish as we were to Joe McHugh’

Latest news Brian Adam -
The new Chairman of the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that Gaeltacht minister of state Jack Chambers should be given the...
Read more

Foras na Gaeilge’s budget to be discussed for the first time in four years

Latest news Brian Adam -
The language organisation's budget will be discussed today at a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Dublin ...
Read more

European banks trading FICC dress deception with flattery

Latest news Brian Adam -
For once, European bank negotiators are not the clumsy class. After weighing down their groups' profit for quite some time, the market...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android593Apple252Apps717Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence56Car Tech118Celebrities41Communication104Community314Computing138Corona Virus740Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy100Editor's Pick195Electronics86Entertainment618Facebook114Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews70Game Reviews193Gaming326Google244Health111How to?431Humans of Tallaght271Instagram32iphone114Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3235Microsoft61Mobile643Movies60Phone Reviews226Reviews567Robotics58Rovers53Science163Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets881Social Networks365Space tech207Sports1016Sq.News3Tech Giants88Tech News3937Tesla61TikTOk32Top Stories811Twitter45WhatsApp192Windows152Youtube44

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY