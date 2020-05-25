10 of 37 county councilors to be present today for Donegal County Council meeting.

The first meeting of the county council since last January takes place tonight in Contate House in Lifford.

Two council executives will be present along with the ten councilors.

Fianna Fáil will have four councilors there, three from Sinn Féin, two Independent and one Fine Gael.

County Council Chairman Nicholas Crossan said social separation could not be implemented in the headquarters' meeting room.

Therefore, he said, it was decided that only ten could attend.

The meeting started at 10.30 in the morning