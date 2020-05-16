Saturday, May 16, 2020
1.8 million Facebook users turned into ants

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Social Networks

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
E-How

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Techology

Microsoft reports that as of Windows 10 2004 they will focus only on the 64-bit versions of their operating...

A few days before Microsoft releases the Windows 10 spring update, we have known which processors will be compatible...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A group of ants on Facebook is becoming more popular every day. Photo: File

Washington: A group has been formed on Facebook where millions of people consider themselves ants and behave in the same way. These people live in the colony of ants and worship their queen ant.

Facebook 'Ant Group' was formed in June 2019 and by March 2020, its membership had barely reached one lakh. But after the Corona epidemic and the lockdown, the number increased dramatically and a large number of people began to take interest in the group. It now has 1.8 million members who think of themselves as ants and worship the queen ant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFnLQkDt5M4 [/ embed]

The main purpose of this group is to forget the problems and worries of the world for a while. That is why every ant in the ant group is banned from talking about politics and conflicts on a daily basis. The purpose of this group is to build a colony of ants and to obey and worship the queen ant. Now this group has become so popular that it has become difficult to handle new applications every day.

This group is formed by Tires Child and here people consider themselves as ants and also keep posting pictures of ants. Members also do not discuss the corona virus because it is a cause of concern for everyone. People in the group also talk about biting, licking and crawling in their comments.

Top Stories
Techology
Techology
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories

Light emitting mask in case of corona virus

Brian Adam - 0
Boston: Can a mask automatically detect corona virus? The answer to this interesting question is yes, and the credit for this invention goes to the...
Corona Virus

The tools to strengthen your business through production chains in times of COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Free webinar organized by Summa Magazine The current situation in the country has led Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to innovate in their business strategies,...
Corona Virus

These are the new provisions of Guatemala to face the Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Neighborhood stores or grocery stores may open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. By Summa Magazine Guatemala has moved from the...
Economy

World Bank announces new regional vice president and strong economic support for countries

Brian Adam - 0
Carlos Felipe Jaramillo will be in charge of supervising relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and subsidies. Por La...
Corona Virus

Slovenia proclaims end of COVID-19 epidemic in its country

Brian Adam - 0
All shops will be able to open from Monday, and restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers in the interior again. By Xinhua...
Latest news

Labor will not enter into formal discussions with FF / FG

Brian Adam - 0
Labor has stated that it will not enter into formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael (FF / FG) about a government program. Labor...
