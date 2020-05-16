1.8 million Facebook users turned into ants

Washington: A group has been formed on Facebook where millions of people consider themselves ants and behave in the same way. These people live in the colony of ants and worship their queen ant.

Facebook 'Ant Group' was formed in June 2019 and by March 2020, its membership had barely reached one lakh. But after the Corona epidemic and the lockdown, the number increased dramatically and a large number of people began to take interest in the group. It now has 1.8 million members who think of themselves as ants and worship the queen ant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFnLQkDt5M4 [/ embed]

The main purpose of this group is to forget the problems and worries of the world for a while. That is why every ant in the ant group is banned from talking about politics and conflicts on a daily basis. The purpose of this group is to build a colony of ants and to obey and worship the queen ant. Now this group has become so popular that it has become difficult to handle new applications every day.

This group is formed by Tires Child and here people consider themselves as ants and also keep posting pictures of ants. Members also do not discuss the corona virus because it is a cause of concern for everyone. People in the group also talk about biting, licking and crawling in their comments.