Louisiana: Two rare storks (woping cranes) have been fined شکار 85,000 and public service in the United States.

In May 2016, Canon Constantin Par, Louisiana, hunted two storks with a transmitter on their claws in the Acadia Parish area of ​​Louisiana. After killing the birds, Cannon cut off the claws of the stork’s transmitter and threw them into a nearby pond.

The International Crane Foundation said in a statement that the death sentence for the rare stork was the harshest given to a Louisiana man.

It should be noted that woping cranes belong to this species of stork which has become extremely rare all over the world and so far their number has been counted only 850.

It should be noted that the accused lied in many ways for two years but the police did not give up and finally he confessed his guilt in April 2018. Canon was immediately fined ڈالر 10,000 and later fined 75 75,000. He has been ordered to serve the community for 360 hours or else his hunting license will be suspended.

It should be noted that the amount of the fine will be paid to the wildlife department because according to the International Crane Foundation, it costs at least پرو 94,000 to save, raise and rehabilitate a single stork.