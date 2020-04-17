This camera from Xiaomi monitors pets and allows them to be fed ‘Pokemon Go’
This explosion that we are experiencing from gadgets connected is allowing almost any task that was once unthinkable to perform at a distance, becomes...
Falcon BLK, the electric motorcycle with a more than affordable price
Until now we have seen many models of electric motorcycles that reached exorbitant prices, either because of their power, their design or the mixture...
Three alternatives in case we are forced to wear a mask when quarantine ends
In recent days a debate has been fueled in the media throughout Spain about whether or not the use of face masks is necessary....
The Mi Air 2S are official: Airpods style helmets at Xiaomi price
We have been watching for some months How from Xiaomi appear some wireless headphones that seek to face that empire that Airpods have created...
Google tells you the best times to avoid crowds in the supermarket
Google enabled the "popular hours " function to know in detail what time there are more people in the supermarket As part of the Health...
Celebrities
Youtuber Melanie Murphy announces she’s pregnant with first child
Irish Youtuber Melanie Murphy has had quite the week of it. She was forced to cancel her wedding, instead opting to tie the knot in...
Celebrities
Sophie Turner is pregnant, expecting first child with Joe Jonas: Reports
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports. "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their...
Celebrities
From Hollywood to the West End, the showbiz events impacted by Covid-19
The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the entertainment industry, with numerous events cancelled or postponed. Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition and Eurovision 2020...
Celebrities
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal they're expecting second baby
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed they’re expecting their second baby. The Dublin model and DJ and her reality star hubby...
Celebrities
Coronas frontman Danny O'Reilly laments 'unfortunate band name'
Irish band The Coronas revealed they have been rocked by the "surreal" coronavirus outbreak. The group lamented their "unfortunate band name" after...
Celebrities
Neighbours spoilers as stars confirm 'top secret storyline' to be filmed in Dublin
Stars of the world famous Australian television show Neighbours have confirmed that they will film a "top secret storyline" in Dublin in...
Celebrities
Lottie Ryan protects mental health by minimising social media time and avoiding trolls
Lottie Ryan said she is careful about who she follows and how much time she spends on social media to protect her...
Social Media
When is the best time to buy during the Covid-19? Google Maps knows it
If something has made clear the coronavirus crisis is that what we suspected before the pandemic, has now been fully demonstrated thanks to companies...
Smart Devices
Xiaomi has a folding clothes sterilizer that you can take anywhere
The coronavirus has caused us to have to take a series of preventive measures that were unthinkable just 14 days ago, and that includes,...
Corona Virus
China recognizes 1,290 more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus
China recognizes 1,290 more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus Workers at the Wuhan Honda plant during lunch break. / Afp Following the...
Corona Virus
Smart wristbands, the silent investigator against the Covid-19
Smart wristbands, the silent investigator against the Covid-19 GADGETS Projects are growing to use these wearables as early detectors of the...
Smart Devices
Xiaomi patents the design of a mobile with a single folding camera
One of the most annoying elements that mobile phone designers encounter is the camera of the selfies, why is to blame for the terminals...
Smart Devices
The next iPhone 12 will be as powerful as the current iPad Pro
The iPhone 12 is already looming on the horizon although everything seems to indicate that it could be the first device for Californians not...
Smart Devices
An iPhone 12 without 'notch' or FaceID? Apple may have decided already
He notch It is that eyebrow that came out to the iPhone X in 2017 when Apple introduced it in September and, from that...
McGregor confident he has plenty still to achieve in UFC
Conor McGregor has drawn a line under his past accomplishments, insisting there can be many more more memorable nights...
Deeney misses penalty as Spurs fire blanks at Watford
Troy Deeney missed a penalty as Tottenham forced a goalless draw at Vicarage Road to deny Watford a fourth...
Sizing John on target for Irish Gold Cup
Sizing John is on course to try to reclaim the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on February 2. The Jessica...
Tullaroan victorious after pulsating club championship final
A pulsating and absolutely magnificent All Ireland intermediate hurling club championship final eventually went the way of Tullaroan at...
Italy records a record figure with almost 1,000 deaths in one day and nearly 6,000 new infected
Italy records a record figure with almost 1,000 deaths in one day and nearly 6,000 new infected Italian Army soldiers...
Latest news
“40 Shades of Green” – A book based on the story of the Irish football over the last 30 years, and the jerseys that...
There is a new book out right now that will be one many of you footballer lovers wont want to miss. Do you have...
Latest news
Amazon limiting shipments to certain types of products due to COVID-19 pandemic
Amazon’s ‘Fulfillment by Amazon’ (FBA) program, through which it provides warehousing and shipment services for products from third-party sellers, was well as its...
Entertainment
Winning Streak game suspended and scratch cards withdrawn from sale
The National Lottery and RTÃ have suspended this seasonâs Winning Streak game with immediate effect due to Covid-19. The decision was made to suspend...
Business
Personal training taken to a new level with introduction of an app
Personal training is very much the on trend fitness regime these days. Years ago it was something that only the rich and famous enjoyed...
Sports
Russell set for July return after Townsend talks
Finn Russell could return for Scotland’s July tour after holding talks with head coach Gregor Townsend. Russell has missed the Scots’ first three Six...
Mako Vunipola set to miss Wales game but Anthony Watson could return for England
England look set to be without Mako Vunipola for another phase of their Guinness Six Nations title push, but Anthony Watson could be available...
Latest Department of Housing figures reveal record number of people living in emergency accommodation
Despite all the recent Government platitudes and promises the number of people living in emergency accommodation reached a record high last month. Latest figures released...
The great internet library in ‘open day’ for the confinement
The great internet library in «open day» for the confinement Ebook. / R. Lafuente Internet Archive offers 1.4 million books for...
Three kids tragically found dead in Newcastle home named locally as Conor, Darragh, and Carla McGinley
The three kids that were found dead at house in Newcastle in south Co Dublin have been named locally as Conor (aged...
Love Island winner Paige jokes she considered keeping cash prize to herself
Love Island winner Paige Turley revealed she considered joking about keeping the £50,000 cash prize from boyfriend Finley Tapp. The couple were victorious in the...
Tallaght consultant cycling length and breadth of Ireland to raise funds for centre at hospital
Professor Vincent Maher, Consultant Cardiologist at Tallaght Hospital is cycling the length and breadth of Ireland to raise awareness about cholesterol and to raise...
Sports
Top 5: The worst moments of Venezuelans in Spring Training 🤢🤢
The Spring Training of 2020 which seems to have come to an end due to the outbreak of Coronavirus brought great moments for Venezuelans, but it also left not so pleasant episodes and on the latter we will bring...
Innovation, entertainment and talent in a Genie de traca
Innovation, entertainment and talent in a Genie de traca Members of Correos, Counterpoint BBDO and Arena Media, collect one of the Genius Prize awards delivered...
Coombes double earns maximum points for Munster as Lousi red card costs Scarlets
Gavin Coombes bagged an 84th-minute bonus-point try as Munster overcame the 14-man Scarlets in a 29-10 Guinness PRO14 win at Thomond Park. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-incontent-1'); }); Opening his...
Make sure your voice is heard by registering to vote
Dublin City Council is asking voters to check immediately if they are registered to vote on the Register of Electors, so that they can...
The 14 games we are very excited to see more of at E3
The biggest video games show of the year is upon us – E3 gets under way officially on Tuesday, but the pre-show press conferences...
Nokia 7.1 to join the Android 10 deployment
People do tend to overlook Nokia when looking for a new phone, however – it should be noted that they’re continuing to update a...
iOS 14 confirms the new iPhone SE 2, iPad Pro, Airtags and Apple TV 4K ‘remote’
iOS 14 is once again an inexhaustible source of news, sincee evidence has been found in your code that those from Cupertino are working...
The Escobar Fold 2 is a Samsung Galaxy Fold with stickers, is it a scam?
For some time there is a brand that is still picturesque, within the world of smartphoneswhich is Escobar's. Founded by the brother of the...
Apple is planning to delay the arrival of the new iPhone 12 this year
They are like nougat, marzipan and polvorones at Christmas, only a few months before. From time immemorial, Apple presents its new iPhone (or Apple...
The iPhone SE 2 and the new iPad Pro will not arrive in March, when?
Just a few days ago we told you that Apple's plans happened because on March 31 a keynote at the famous Steve Jobs theater...
Galaxy S20: A 108 megapixel camera attached to a mobile
Galaxy S20: A 108-megapixel camera attached to a mobile New Samsung phones. Samsung's new 'mile vista' smartphone takes a technological leap as far as photography...
Court sets date for Ryanair's injunction case against Skyscanner
Ryanair's injunction application seeking to stop flight price comparison website Skyscanner from allegedly directly selling the airline's flights will be heard in April. In the...
Meet Anne
“I’m 16 years working here in The Square, I’m originally from the inner city, we moved out to Drimnagh then and I grew up...
Global economic forum taking place in Dublin this weekend
The 2015 Global Irish Economic Forum has been opened this morning by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan in Dublin Castle. The...
DCU Mercy one step from title destiny
The controversy surrounding a proposed points deduction for Men’s SuperLeague table-toppers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be resolved next month. Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland (SDSI)...
Kim Kardashian appreciates everything she learned from me – Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton said that Kim Kardashian West has thanked her for guiding her to the heights of fame. Socialite and heiress Hilton rose to fame...
Instagram thinks outside the Square
Instagrammers no longer have to crop their latte art shots to the app’s creatively restricting square aspect ratio. Now users can choose one of...
Guaidó announces his offensive against Maduro the day after his arrival in Caracas
Guaidó announces his offensive against Maduro the day after he arrives in Caracas Juan Guaidó greets his supporters in Caracas. The president in charge calls new...
Luis Suárez, the good news of Barça in the coronavirus crisis: "I'm going to...
Luis Suárez, the good news for Barça against the coronavirus: "I will return with them"
Lorenzo Sanz fights against the coronavirus "with less and less strength"
Lorenzo Sanz fights against the coronavirus "with less and less strength"
Lady Gaga marks pop comeback with futuristic video for Stupid Love single
Lady Gaga has marked her musical comeback with a futuristic video to accompany new single Stupid Love. The Bad Romance pop star returned to her...
Video: The Secret Life Of Pets coming next Summer!
If you've ever wondered what your pets get up to when you leave the house, The Secret Life of Pets is the animated comedy for...
Grace Mongey presents cheque to Tallaght Cancer Support Group
Well done to local blogger Grace Mongey of FacesByGrace.com who took part in the Great Ireland 5k last month in aid of Tallaght Cancer Support Group and...
Islamic State strikes strikes Kabul, recalls Taliban not the only threat
Islamic State strikes Kabul, recalls the Taliban not the only threat Security forces are deployed in the vicinity where the shooting in Kabul took place. Attack...
Alan Rickman dies aged 69
In news just breaking, much loved star of stage, TV and films including Harry Potter and Die Hard Alan Rickman has died in London. His...
Coronation Street and Emmerdale to ‘remind viewers of public health issues’
ITV are going to use the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale to “remind people of important public health issues” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according...
Wayne Pivac: Wales need to be more clinical
Wales boss Wayne Pivac wants his team to be “much more clinical in the big moments” as they prepare to conclude their Guinness Six...
Live Tenth day of General Election campaigning
Follow events as they happen on the campaign trail with our live blog. http://www.rte.ie/news/campaign-daily/2020/0124/1110535-election-campaign-tracker/